Arsenal role in JJ Gabriel Man Utd exit demand emerges

Arsenal’s rise under manager Mikel Arteta is among the reasons behind JJ Gabriel’s desire to leave Manchester United, according to a report, as Gunners fan Darren Bent responds when asked what the Premier League champions would do if Max Dowman wanted to leave the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 13 that Man Utd had concerns about keeping Gabriel at the club.

Last week, Gabriel, who is just 15 years of age and is considered one of the best young talents in English football, sent a formal notice to Man Utd about leaving.

The teenager wants Man Utd to cancel his registration with immediate effect and wants to become a free agent.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Man Utd will reject Gabriel’s reject and are still hopeful of changing his mind.

While it has come as a huge surprise to Man Utd that Gabriel wants to leave, The Daily Mail has revealed that one of the reasons why the teenager has become disillusioned is because of the rise of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal have (once again) become a force to be reckoned with under manager Arteta.

The north London club won the Premier League title last season and also reached the final of the Champions League.

Man City were hugely successful under then-manager Pep Guardiola and are among the favourites to win the Premier League title under head coach Enzo Maresca this season.

As for Man Utd, their last Premier League title success was back in 2013 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Daily Mail has reported: ‘Daily Mail Sport understands that the decline of United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson has been the driving force behind Gabriel’s family seeking an exit. United have not won a Premier League title since 2013.

‘A source close to the family explained that United are ‘far away’ from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, as well as domestic rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, and that they want him to ‘learn from the best’ to maximise his talents.’

‘His dad has ambitions for his son to be the best in the world and play with the best and learn from the best and right now that’s not current situation at United – far from it,’ a source told The Daily Mail.

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Max Dowman sent Arsenal warning

While Gabriel has been starring for the Man Utd youth teams, Max Dowman has already played for the Arsenal senior side.

Dowman is only 16 years of age, but the youngster has already impressed onlookers with his performances as an attacking midfielder and on the wing.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and lifelong Arsenal fan Darren Bent, though, believes that should Dowman want to leave the Gunners like Gabriel, then the north London club could move him on.

Metro quotes Bent as saying: “I think you have to and I think Mikel Arteta would do that, I think Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] would do that.

“It would be a shame but I think later on down the line, it would turn out to be the right decision.

“For JJ Gabriel, he’s not going to win Manchester United the league now so I’m telling you now, another wonderkid will come along.

“There will always be another superstar that comes through with the right attitude.

“Arsenal had Ethan Nwaneri and everyone was like, ‘Oh my goodness’, Myles Lewis-Skelly, there will always be another one.”

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