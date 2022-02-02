Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed his surprise at Arsenal’s failure to sign a trophy-laden striker amid the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saga.

The Gabon international, 32, has agreed to leave Arsenal by mutual consent ahead of a free transfer to Barcelona. The Gunners have announced his departure from north London, although Xavi’s side are yet to register him as a new signing.

Aubameyang leaves Arsenal with a record of 92 goals in 163 games. He helped the club to win the 2020 FA Cup and the Community Shield the following year.

But the forward’s reputation has also been affected by a couple of disciplinary issues. The latest one came in December and led to him losing the captaincy.

On his departure, Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: “To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years.

“We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100% focused on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.”

John Terry talks striker’s ability

Aubameyang also wished the club luck heading into a vital part of the campaign, as they attempt to get into the top four.

While the Aubameyang saga rumbled on, Arsenal were linked with former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. He was a menace for Premier League defenders during his time at Stamford Bridge and helped the Blues to win two league titles and one EFL Cup.

Arsenal ultimately decided against a move, and the goalscorer is now hoping to join Corinthians in his native Brazil.

But Costa’s former team-mate Terry thinks the Spaniard could still be a threat in England. He wrote on social media (via the Daily Mirror): ‘I can’t believe @diegocosta hasn’t been signed by a Premier League club?

‘This man is a winner and would make any team stronger.’

Newcastle told to join transfer race

Newcastle were told to pursue Costa’s signature on January 19 by former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

During an interview with Football Insider, the pundit said: “If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow.

“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble.

“Draws are no good for them at the moment. They need to win football matches and Costa is a match-winner. You try to take positives out of the game against Watford but there’s few.

“If you put a character like Costa in that dressing room… Wow. All of a sudden the feeling in that dressing room could change. He’d give them hope.

“I’d take him straight away. The fans would love him up there. He’d be absolutely brilliant.”

