Arsenal join Man Utd in race for USMNT goalkeeper as Newcastle eye move for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal could compete with Manchester United for a highly-rated MLS goalkeeper if they sell Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to reports.

The England international is keen to play consistent first-team football again after losing his spot in the Gunner’s starting XI to David Raya.

Ramsdale has made several blunders when he has been given chances this season, which hasn’t earned him any favours with Mikel Arteta.

Several clubs are thought to be considering giving Ramsdale an escape chance, with Newcastle being the latest Premier League side to be linked.

Arsenal are planning to make Raya’s loan from Brentford a permanent deal at the end of the season, but if they sell Ramsdale they will look to bring in another goalkeeper in addition to him.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Columbus Crew shot-stopper Patrick Schulte to replace Ramsdale.

They will have to compete with Man Utd for the talented 23-year-old, however.

Patrick Schulte eyed by Arsenal, Man Utd

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have identified Schulte as a target in case their second-choice keeper, Altay Bayindir, leaves this summer.

They signed the Turkey international for £4.3m last summer but he has made just one appearance so far; in a FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County.

Bayindir is ‘frustrated with his situation at Man Utd‘ and could look to move elsewhere in the coming months.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place between Arsenal and Man Utd for Schulte.

He has made 66 appearances for Columbus Crew to date, conceding just 79 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets in the process.

Schulte’s suitors believe he has what it takes to shine in European football and Arsenal and Man Utd are at the front of the queue for his signature.

He has come on leaps and bounds in recent months and was rewarded with his first international cap for the United States in January.

Schulte will be out of contract at the end of 2024 which suggests that a deal could be done at a relatively low price this summer unless he extends his stay with the Crew.

