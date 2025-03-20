Arsenal target bargain signing of ‘unique’ goal machine who ‘never’ stops

Arsenal are interested in signing Jonathan David, with two sources revealing the intense competition the Gunners will face for the striker while the Lille star’s preference has also come to light.

One of the reasons why Arsenal are 12 points behind Liverpool in second place in the Premier League table is that the north London club have not scored enough goals. While the Reds have found the back of the net 69 times, the Gunners have scored 53 goals. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is also the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment with 27 goals. Arsenal’s top scorer in the English top-flight is Kai Havertz with just nine, figures that underline the wide gulf between the two sides.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta identified the need for a new striker in the January transfer window when Gabriel Jesus got injured and while a bid for Ollie Watkins was launched, a fuming Aston Villa were quick to turn it down.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal maintain an interest in Watkins, though Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is the Premier League club’s main target.

Now a new name has now come on Arsenal’s radar, with two different news outlets claiming that the Gunners have taken a shine to Lille striker David.

David is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and, according to CaughtOffSide, Arsenal are keen on snapping him up on a free transfer.

TuttoJuve have also reported the Gunners’ interest in the Canada international striker, adding that Juventus are keen on a summer deal for the 25-year-old.

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition in bringing David to the Emirates Stadium, with the two sources revealing the number of clubs keen on the soon-to-be free agent.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United all have set their eyes on David, who has scored 23 goals and given 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Lille so far this season.

Described as a striker who has “a unique mentality to never stop” and who “doesn’t take breaks on the pitch” by Canada head coach Jesse Marsch in The Athletic in July 2024, David scored 26 goals and gave eight assists in 47 appearances for Lille last season.

Jonathan David reveals his future plan

Given that Arsenal have become regular challengers for the Premier League title and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, they will fancy their chances of convincing David to move to the Emirates Stadium as a free agent.

Signing a top marksman like David whose best years are ahead of him would be a real coup for Arsenal, but they should be aware that the 25-year-old striker’s preference is to join a club in LaLiga, with Barcelona reportedly interested.

David said in an interview with It’s Called Soccer Podcast this week: “I think I can adapt to every league. Every league has its differences.

“The Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all of the other leagues. But for me, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga and for me, that would be my preferred league.

“That is the league that I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to selling Diaz this summer, and we understand that Arsenal are among the clubs who are monitoring the Colombia international forward’s situation.

Arsenal have also taken a firm stance on the future of Ethan Nwaneri amid interest from Real Madrid.

The defending Spanish and European champions are reportedly scouting the winger, but the Gunners have no plan whatsoever to sell him anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in danger of losing Gabriel this summer, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League said to be interested in the Brazilian central defender.

