Arsenal given major condition in which gettable £45m striker could sign this summer

Arsenal have been given a major condition in which they can potentially seal a summer deal for impressive Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian has been making a big impression since initially moving to Europe with Genk from Ottawa Internationals in 2018. Indeed, his excellent form has sparked interest from a number of top clubs, including the Gunners.

David hit 30 goals in two seasons in Belgium before Lille completed his £25million signing in 2020.

The 22-year-old helped his side to a remarkable Ligue 1 title triumph in his first season. That prompted initial interest from Liverpool, although the Reds never firmed up that interest.

But the report in the Daily Express claims that Arsenal technical director Edu is a big fan of the forward. To that end, David has now emerged on the club’s shortlist of summer targets.

Mikel Arteta looks certain to bring in at least one new forward this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract come the end of the season.

And Edu has been given a major lift in his chase for David, whose representatives were spoken to in December about a deal.

Sky Germany claims that the striker, who is also on Newcastle’s radar, definitely wants out of Lille. However, he will only move to the Premier League on one condition – if Champions League football is included with his new club.

Reporter Florian Plettenburg tweeted: “Update Jonathan David: The 22 y/o striker wants to leave Lille in summer. No release clause.

“Sources expect a price tag around €45-55m. His new club should play Champions League next season. No contact with NUFC so far. Too expensive for the Bundesliga.”

David a major Premier League target

The chances of Lille being back in Europe’s premier cup competition are looking extremely unlikely. They currently sit eighth, eight points away from the top three automatic qualifying spots.

That has led to David deciding the time is right to move on, with a multitude of clubs ready to come calling.

Arsenal themselves are well in the mix to finish in the top four this season. They currently sit sixth but are only two points behind Manchester United, with three games in hand.

