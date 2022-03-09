A report claims Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting it out for the signing of 17-goal striker Jonathan David, who could be on the move this summer.

The Canada international found the net 13 times last season as Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title by one point. He has continued that form this term, scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances so far.

David went on a dry patch from mid-January to the start of March but is now back amongst the goals. He got on the scoresheet as Lille beat Clermont Foot 4-0 in their most recent league match.

22-year-old David, who was born in New York, looks set for a transfer in the summer. His agent, Nick Mavromaras, said in December: “For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille.

“But it will be his last season there for several reasons.

“I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players.

“These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded. You never know, with Paris Saint-Germain or the big Italian clubs.

“It’s normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1. But I can tell you that today, there is no official offer.”

Update on Jonathan David future

Chelsea and Newcastle have previously been put in the mix for David’s signature, but they are no longer part of the race. According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in France, the transfer battle is now between Arsenal and Liverpool.

David is ‘one of the priorities’ for Arsenal in the summer as they aim to revamp Mikel Arteta’s attack. The Gunners are ‘positioning themselves’ for an approach.

However, Liverpool cannot be ruled out. Reds officials have shown they are willing to back Jurgen Klopp with the recent capture of Luis Diaz from Porto.

David would be a great addition to the Liverpool squad, particularly with Roberto Firmino attracting interest from Barcelona.

David’s situation is certainly one to watch when the summer window opens, with Arsenal and Liverpool both primed to launch offers.

Ian Wright sends striker advice to Arsenal

Although the Gunners are hoping to land David, club legend Ian Wright thinks they should stick with Alexandre Lacazette – at least for another year.

The Frenchman impressed during the recent 3-2 victory over Watford. Both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli benefitted from his clever flicks before finding the net.

Wright was asked about Lacazette’s situation while appearing on the Wrighty’s House podcast. “It will be interesting to see how they do that,” he said (via football.london).

“His position is vitally important to everything we do, just look at the two assists he got. Unless we get that person, you think to yourself, ‘maybe we could give Laca another year or two’.

“I think Laca has got to stay around. You can see with his little back flick [for Saka’s goal], his little assist. He is feeling the vibe.”

