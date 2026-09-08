Andrea Berta is using his connections with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal held extensive talks with Atletico Madrid during their pursuit of Julian Alvarez this summer, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Andrea Berta also used those discussions to enquire about another of the Spanish club’s most highly-rated young talents.

We understand Berta asked about defensive starlet Jorge Dominguez, who is regarded as one of Spain’s, and potentially Europe’s, outstanding prospects in his age group.

The 16-year-old has accelerated through Atletico’s youth system at remarkable speed and is already being exposed to senior football.

Dominguez made his Atletico Madrid B debut in April before being promoted into Diego Simeone’s first-team squad during the summer.

His rapid development culminated in a historic first-team appearance against Malaga in mid-August, when he became Atletico’s youngest-ever La Liga player at just 16 years and 241 days old.

We understand Dominguez’s emergence has been closely followed by many of Europe’s leading clubs since he made his Spain Under-17 debut last year.

His performances at youth level had already marked him out as a player capable of progressing quickly, with his subsequent breakthrough at Atletico only strengthening that reputation.

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We can confirm that Arsenal’s enquiry for Dominguez was quickly rebuffed by Atletico, who have no desire to lose a player they consider central to their long-term plans.

However, the Spanish club are fully aware of the growing interest in Dominguez, with the Gunners far from the only major European side impressed by his progress.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also understood to have been particularly impressed by the teenager, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping close tabs on his development.

The level of interest reflects the rapid rise of a defender who has already forced his way into Simeone’s senior plans despite being only 16.

For Arsenal, the enquiry demonstrates how Berta’s knowledge of Atletico’s academy continues to be valuable, having previously worked at the Madrid club before moving to North London.

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