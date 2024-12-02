Jorginho lashes out at ‘crazy’ criticism in staunch defence of ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star

Veteran Arsenal midfielder Jorginho admits to being completely shocked by the “crazy” criticism of an “unbelievable” Gunners teammate.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £65million to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and the German endured a sluggish start to his Gunners career, scoring just once in his first 19 outings for the club.

However, the 25-year-old began to find his feet towards the end of last season and he has already notched nine times in 19 games for Arsenal this term as rumours of the Gunners signing a new striker in January continue to persist.

Indeed, former Arsenal defender William Gallas recently called on the club to bring in a new No.9 while legendary boss Arsene Wenger has his doubts that Havertz will ever develop into a prolific goalscorer.

But Jorginho has revealed he has personally reassured Havertz that the criticism he receives is “crazy” and says he deserves more credit for what he does for the team.

“It’s crazy because he’s just an unbelievable player,” Jorginho said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. “At the beginning when people was hammering him, I was like, these people, what are they talking about?

“I was like, is this really happening? I can’t believe it. I was like, oh my days. And then actually I went to Kai a few times and I was like, Kai, don’t listen, forget about it. You know what you can do it. This is crazy. And how much he helps the team, the way he plays.

“And for me, the big improvement he had since he came to Premier League is how tougher he’s getting every day. He’s getting tougher and tougher. And now he’s at this place that is unbelievable. The confidence he has, the confidence that he gives to the team as well. And he’s so clever. He puts his body always in the same, in the best positions.

“He always gives a solution and he finds solutions in situations that you don’t believe he’s going to come out of or he’s just, he’s a baller. He’s like a big one.”

