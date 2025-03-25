Arsenal target £42m defender Liverpool want as Virgil van Dijk replacement

Arsenal have joined the race for Jorrel Hato, TEAMtalk understands, with Liverpool having already shown interest in signing the Ajax defender as three other top clubs stay in the pursuit.

Hato is widely considered one of the best young defenders in Europe. Despite being just 19, the Ajax star has already played 19 times for the Netherlands. Hato made 36 appearances as a centre-back for the Dutch club last season, but so far in this campaign, the versatile defender has operated predominately at left-back, scoring three goals and giving six assists in 40 appearances from that position.

TEAMtalk reported in January that Liverpool were considering a bid for Hato in the winter transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that the Premier League leaders had long identified him as a top target for the summer of 2025.

However, with Virgil van Dijk not signing a new deal, Liverpool wanted to bring Hato in and establish him as his Netherlands international team-mate’s successor.

The Reds did not make a bid for the Dutchman in the end, but TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are still interested in Hato, with Van Dijk yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Sources have now intimated to us that Arsenal have joined the race for the defender.

The north London club, who have had to deal with Riccardo Calafiori’s injury issues for almost a month at left-back, sent scouts a few weeks ago to watch Hato in action for Ajax.

Ajax were previously looking for €30million (£25m, $32.5m) for Hato, but due to increasing competition, the Eredivisie giants now want €45-50m (£37.6m, $48.7m – £41.8m, $54m) for him.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and AC Milan eye Jorrel Hato – sources

Liverpool and Arsenal are not the only clubs that are keen on signing Hato from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid, Chelsea and AC Milan have also been impressed with the 19-year-old Dutchman.

Madrid, who are also tracking AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, have taken a shine to Hato, while Chelsea, like Arsenal, have sent scouts to watch the Ajax star this season.

Milan view Hato as a potential replacement for Hernandez at left-back. The Rossoneri have 25-year-old Crystal Palace and England international star Tyrick Mitchell on their list as well.

However, the problem for the Italian club is the transfer fee that Ajax want for Hato.

For Arsenal, Liverpool, Madrid and Chelsea, it is a fair price, which means that Milan will be left behind in the race for the defender.

Latest Arsenal news: Guimaraes decision, Zubimendi boost

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal have decided not to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners, though, are keen on a summer deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are closely following Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and are also interested in Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo.

Meanwhile, a Spanish journalist has revealed that Arsenal are advanced in their quest to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Who is Jorrel Hato?

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato has mainly been playing as a left-back this season, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender. He has a bright future ahead.