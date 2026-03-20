Josh Kroenke jets in to discuss THREE Arsenal signings and Mikel Arteta’s future

Arsenal co-owner, Josh Kroenke, has flown into England ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, and The BBC have outlined the four deals he’ll discuss before returning home to America.

Arsenal’s last major trophy – the Community Shield aside – came at the beginning of the decade when lifting the 2020 FA Cup.

The barren run may well end on Sunday when Arsenal square off against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Arsenal enter the contest as favourites, and few would be surprised to see the Gunners lift two, three or even four trophies over the coming months.

But according to The BBC, Josh Kroenke has jetted into England for reasons beyond just watching the cup final live.

They stated talks will be held with sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta to iron out the club’s summer transfer plans.

It was stressed there’ll be greater emphasis put on securing lucrative sales at season’s end on the back of several summers of high spending. A recent report from The Telegraph listed five big names who could depart.

Nevertheless, high profile additions will still be sought, and the club are believed to have determined which three positions they want to address – full-back, central midfield and left wing.

Furthermore, the subject of Arteta’s future will also be discussed. The Spaniard will have just one year left on his deal come the summer and for obvious reasons, Arsenal want to extend his stay.

The BBC’s report concluded: ‘The issue of Arteta’s contract also needs addressing, with the Spaniard’s current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

‘Arteta, whose current deal is understood to be worth £15m a season inclusive of bonuses, has established a reputation as one of European football’s top coaches and would earn a sizeable increase on his existing terms should he commit beyond the summer of 2027.’

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