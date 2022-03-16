Arsenal have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, although the report that claims so also warns that he could cost as much as Harry Maguire or Virgil van Dijk.

Gvardiol rejected the chance to move to the Premier League with Leeds United upon their return to the top flight. He instead favoured the pathway presented to him by RB Leipzig. His decision to choose them as his next club after Dinamo Zagreb seems to be paying off.

After the departures of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig in the summer, Gvardiol has gone on to start 23 Bundesliga matches. He has also amassed a further three starts in the Champions League, two in the Europa League and two in the German cup.

Still only 20 years old, Gvardiol is quickly making a name for himself. He may end up with the chance to become a Premier League player after all – at a higher level than he would have with relegation-threatened Leeds.

Reports have recently linked him with Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur. Now, Croatian outlet Index have revealed that he is on the radar of Arsenal as well.

It could be important for Arsenal to strengthen in defence. Their main partnership this season has been the effective duo of Benjamin White and Gabriel Magalhaes. Their only alternative, though, while Pablo Mari and William Saliba are out on loan, is Rob Holding.

With a return to Europe on the horizon, Arsenal could do with more depth. Adding one of Europe’s most promising players in his position would be a statement of intent.

Gvardiol to cost premium price

But according to Index, Gvardiol could end up costing as much as Harry Maguire did for Manchester United, Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool, or Matthijs De Ligt for Juventus. The fees for all three broke the benchmark of €80m (£67.2m).

It remains to be seen when Gvardiol will be worth that amount. But Index do not feel it will be too far off. They estimate he could reach that level within 18 months. Furthermore, they write that the left-footer is of interest to Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus.

The Croatia international is under contract in Germany until 2026. But Leipzig, who have often profited from developing players, could cash in before then if his value does soar as high as his home media predicts.

Arsenal will be hoping to be well-placed to compete for his signature. It may be wise for them to act before the price becomes too high.

Their record signing was Nicolas Pepe in 2019 for €80m – a similar figure to what is being estimated for Gvardiol in the future.

