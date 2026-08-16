Mikel Arteta is seemingly hellbent on signing Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, while also outlining what Arsenal fans can expect towards the end of the transfer window.

The former Manchester City forward shocked the footballing world when he said he wanted to leave the Spanish side and “fulfil his dream”, amid links with Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s team have made it clear that the 26-year-old, who helped his native Argentina reach the World Cup final this summer, is not for sale but he has other ideas.

In late June, Alvarez said, “I spoke with ​people at the club, with those I had to speak with and the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s not the time to talk about ​this, but I also can’t hide ⁠it. I try to ⁠be an honest person.”

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are maintaining close contact with Atletico and Alvarez, who was the subject of a failed £86m offer from Barcelona.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be in dialogue with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin but for the time being, no breakthrough has been achieved.

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Now, according to ESPN Argentina, via Transfer News Live, Arteta called Alvarez again in the last 48 hours in an attempt to get him to join the north London team.

However, the Argentine attacker has reiterated that his priority is to join Barcelona over anyone else.

Arteta wants more Arsenal signings

Even though an Alvarez snub is a blow, Arteta was in good spirits after watching his side dismiss Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield in Cardiff.

Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard at Principality Stadium sent Enzo Maresca home with a great deal to think about.

Arsenal, though, seem to have an embarrassment of riches, despite being without the likes of injured duo William Saliba and Jurrien Timber. That has led to links with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah.

When asked if they are focusing on defensive reinforcements, Arteta said, “We know there are certain areas that through injuries we are weaker and we need to strengthen.

“We’re trying to do that and we’ve been trying to do that for weeks. Only when the opportunity is right for the club will we do it.”

On the flip side, Arsenal may sell Ethan Nwaneri, and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli – none of whom were in the squad for the Man City game.

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