Julian Alvarez camp float Barcelona clause to Arsenal amid Atletico Madrid standoff

Julian Alvarez’s representatives have floated the idea to Arsenal that any deal for the Atletico Madrid striker could include a Barcelona clause allowing him to move to Camp Nou in the future, TEAMtalk understands.

Alvarez has missed Atletico training since Wednesday due to illness, coinciding with the club’s board of directors issuing a statement insisting they have no intention of selling the Argentina international to Barcelona.

That came after Barcelona president Joan Laporta reiterated that the Catalan giants wanted to sign Alvarez before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Barcelona made a €100million (£85.6m, $115.8m) bid for Alvarez in June and have maintained their interest throughout the summer, but their persistence has left Atletico increasingly determined to prevent the striker from moving to their LaLiga rivals.

Atletico want Alvarez to stay, but TEAMtalk understands there is now one serious option outside Spain – Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest earlier in the summer but have since strengthened their attack, while suggestions of a return to former club Manchester City have been dismissed by Alvarez’s camp.

As we have reported throughout the summer, Alvarez’s representatives have maintained constant contact with Arsenal, with the player understood to be keen on the possibility of moving to London in principle.

Atletico football director Mateu Alemany was part of a delegation that travelled to London last week for talks with former Atletico man Andrea Berta, now Arsenal’s sporting director.

We understand that Alemany made the trip on the instructions of Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who has been personally overseeing the situation surrounding Alvarez.

We can confirm Alvarez was discussed during those talks, with Atletico making it clear that €150m (£128.4m, $174m) would, in theory, be enough to secure his departure.

The two clubs also discussed potential players who could move in the opposite direction, with Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres among the Arsenal players Atletico admire and who could be considered as part of a wider deal.

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Julian Alvarez camp want Barcelona clause in Arsenal deal

Arsenal have continued talks with Alvarez’s camp in recent days, but TEAMtalk understands that, at this stage, the player still remains committed to his dream of eventually playing for Barcelona.

That has led his representatives to raise an intriguing possibility during their discussions with Arsenal.

We can reveal that Alvarez’s camp have floated the idea of including a future release clause or Barcelona-specific mechanism in any prospective Arsenal agreement, which would allow the striker to leave for Camp Nou at a later date.

The proposal would obviously have to protect Arsenal’s interests given the significant investment required to sign Alvarez.

Arsenal would want to receive substantially more than they paid should such a clause be triggered, and TEAMtalk understands the Gunners would consider the possibility if the right structure could be agreed.

It provides another potential route for Alvarez to join Arsenal while preserving his long-term ambition of playing for Barcelona.

Barcelona exploring another option for Julian Alvarez

There is, however, another option being explored around Alvarez’s situation.

TEAMtalk understands Barcelona have been looking at a potential legal route that could allow the striker to terminate his Atletico contract without paying his existing release clause, which is understood to be around £500million.

The argument being examined centres on Article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, the Spanish statute governing the special employment relationship of professional athletes.

In theory, Alvarez could seek to terminate his contract, with a court subsequently determining the compensation payable to the affected third party.

Crucially, however, such a process could potentially allow him to sign for another club before the final compensation figure is established.

Sources in Spain currently do not believe Barcelona are likely to pursue that route.

However, with the deadline approaching and Atletico refusing to sell Alvarez to Barcelona, the situation remains extremely fluid.

Arsenal therefore continue to offer the clearest alternative should Alvarez decide to leave Atletico, but his preference for Barcelona remains a major factor.

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