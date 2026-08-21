Julian Alvarez is still not ready to consider a move to Arsenal as Barcelona remain determined to try and finalise a deal for the Atletico Madrid forward before the end of the transfer window – though the Blaugrana are also considering three alternatives should their move fail, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

As sources revealed last week, and as TEAMtalk has reported throughout the summer, Arsenal remain in regular contact with both Atletico Madrid and Alvarez’s representatives as they continue to monitor the situation.

There have been ongoing discussions with Atletico and Arsenal, and TEAMtalk understands the Spanish club are open to exploring a potential deal, particularly with the possibility of players being included as part of the package.

Victor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus are both options that could be part of those discussions, although no agreement is close at present.

Alvarez‘s camp, meanwhile, insist Arsenal could be a consideration, but only if Barcelona ultimately walk away from their pursuit.

That is not currently expected.

Barcelona remain intent on trying to secure Alvarez and are continuing to work on a deal despite Atletico’s resistance.

At the same time, TEAMtalk understands Barcelona are carrying out background work on three alternatives should a deal prove impossible and Atletico continue to put up major barriers to striking a deal…

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Barcelona consider three Julian Alvarez alternatives as Atletico put up walls

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen are among the forwards they have looked at recently, whilst a fresh loan for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford remains on their radar.

That does not mean Barcelona have given up on Alvarez, with the Argentine still their preferred option, but they want to be prepared should a deal prove impossible.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has made his position clear that he does not want to do business with Barcelona and has conveyed that stance directly to counterpart Deco, who is doing everything possible to try and get the move over the line.

That standoff has kept Alvarez’s future open, but has also prevented Arsenal from making meaningful progress towards a potential deal.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is continuing to work on a number of options ahead of the deadline, but TEAMtalk understands Alvarez remains a dream signing for the Gunners and that funds have been set aside should the opportunity arise.

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The club remain prepared to move if the situation changes, particularly if Barcelona finally withdraw from the race or a route opens for Atletico to sanction a transfer.

For now, though, Alvarez is not ready to commit to Arsenal and Barcelona remain the preferred destination in his camp’s thinking.

With more than a week of the window still remaining, however, the situation is far from closed.

Sources understand, though, that Alvarez could still leave Madrid before September 1, with Arsenal continuing to monitor developments closely while Barcelona keep both their primary target and contingency options under review.