Arsenal to make FOUR spectacular signings as Arteta gets ‘war chest’

Mikel Arteta wants Julian Alvarez at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Julian Alvarez is among four big names who could arrive at Emirates Stadium this summer, as Mikel Arteta has been given a ‘mega war chest’ after guiding Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years, according to report.

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday night saw Arteta and Arsenal crowned Premier League champions after three years of hurt. The Gunners had been mocked after finishing second three seasons in a row, but they have silenced those critics by finally bringing Prem glory back to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s players could write themselves into the history books by winning the club’s first-ever Champions League crown, too. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal spent big last summer, parting with over £250million to improve Arteta’s squad with eight new arrivals. The likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie have all been important in their title triumph.

The Express claim Arsenal’s hierarchy will give Arteta another ‘war chest’ to make his squad the best in Europe.

Not only will Arteta earn a lucrative new contract, he will also be handed a centre-forward, left winger, central midfielder and centre-back.

The report describes these four moves as ‘blockbuster’, with world-class striker Alvarez first up.

Arsenal spent £64m on Gyokeres last summer, but Arteta has identified Alvarez as a key addition to his forward line. Sporting director Andrea Berta has the Argentine World Cup winner ‘firmly in his sights’.

We revealed earlier on Wednesday that Arsenal are preparing a swap deal to beat Paris Saint-Germain to Alvarez.

If Arsenal end up signing the goalscorer outright, with no player heading in the opposite direction, then he will cost over €120m (£104m).

Left wing is another area in need of reinforcements as Arteta is searching for a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli.

The report does not name any specific targets, but Arsenal are known to be keen on Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Bradley Barcola.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a dream target of Arteta’s, though PSG will not let him leave under any circumstances.

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Leao, Gordon among top-quality Arsenal targets

Leao or Gordon currently appear to be the most likely solutions for Arsenal. AC Milan have dropped Leao’s price tag to €50m (£43m), while Arsenal are rivalling Bayern Munich for Gordon.

In central midfield, Arsenal look set to choose between Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

However, Arteta must watch out for Manchester United in the pursuit of West Ham United’s Fernandes, as the Red Devils are pushing to win the transfer race.

Arsenal first made contact for Newcastle United maestro Tonali in January, and their interest remains as he prepares to join a new club this summer.

The report does not mention any centre-back targets, but we can confirm Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig), Jacobo Ramon (Como) and Victor Valdepenas (Real Madrid) are all on Arteta’s radar.

Out of that trio, Lukeba appears the most likely to move to north London. We revealed in April that Arsenal and Liverpool have been told the Frenchman will be leaving Leipzig in a £55m deal this summer.

In order to help fund such additions, Arsenal are expected to sell players such as Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Alvarez, Leao and Gordon are not the only forwards Arsenal admire, as we understand they are ‘intensifying’ their interest in a Club Brugge hitman.