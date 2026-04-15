Phenomenal £104m Arsenal signing ‘intensifies’ with double sale to ‘unlock deal’

Arsenal are open to selling Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to help fund a thrilling move for an elite new striker, a report has claimed.

Arsenal paid Sporting CP £64million last summer to make Viktor Gyokeres their first-choice centre-forward. So far, the Sweden ace has managed 18 goals in 45 appearances, which includes 12 Premier League strikes from 30 matches.

Despite Gyokeres being just one season into his Emirates adventure, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta looks set to make significant changes to the club’s forward line.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘willing to sell Havertz and Jesus to make way for Julian Alvarez.’

The Atletico Madrid superstar has emerged as a ‘primary target’ for Arsenal this summer, and they are ‘intensifying their efforts’ to win the chase for his signature.

Arsenal’s plan is to ‘establish a strong relationship with the player and his representatives’ before opening talks with Atleti.

The LaLiga giants would rather sell to Arsenal than rivals Barcelona. Nevertheless, Atleti will demand a huge €120m (£104m) from Arsenal before letting Alvarez leave, as they maintain publicly that he is not for sale.

The former Manchester City star has decided on Barca as his preferred destination, but the Catalans will struggle to meet that €120m asking price.

Arsenal are in a better financial position than Barca, while the sales of Havertz and Jesus could also help to ‘unlock the Alvarez deal.’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Jesus will consider proposals to leave Arsenal following the end of the campaign. He is valued at £30m amid interest from Italian and Brazilian clubs.

Arsenal selling Havertz would be more surprising. When fit, the German forward has established himself as an important player for Mikel Arteta.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Alvarez in, Havertz out?

Although, Havertz has been held back by injury problems in the last two seasons.

Bayern Munich were credited with interest in Havertz in February. They have admired the 26-year-old ever since he first broke through at Bayer Leverkusen.

Returning to Alvarez, it was claimed on Tuesday that Arsenal have ‘submitted a proposal’ for Atleti to consider.

Reports have also tipped Diego Simeone’s side to snare Mason Greenwood as Alvarez’s replacement in attack.

Arsenal news: Arteta ‘review’; target responds

Arsenal schedule Mikel Arteta ‘review’ as title-chase wobble leads to high-ranking ‘concerns’

Fantastic Bundesliga full-back responds to Arsenal transfer interest as battle with Liverpool ignites

Arsenal barge Liverpool aside for ‘sensational’ £55m star