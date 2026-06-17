Arsenal remain firmly attentive to Julian Alvarez’s situation and are prepared to move quickly for the Atletico Madrid forward should they receive encouragement from the player, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Overnight reports in Spain have claimed that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have already reached an ‘agreement’ over a potential transfer that would see €50m (£43m, $58m) change hands and with Gunners striker Viktor Gyokeres joining the Spanish giants as part of the deal which would ultimately be worth €150m (£130m, $174m).

However, sources have downplayed those claims to TEAMtalk, insisting no such deal is currently in place. That said, there is no denying that lines of communication remain open.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal continue to maintain contact with both Atletico and Alvarez’s representatives as they monitor developments surrounding one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

The Gunners have long admired the Argentina international and remain ready to push ahead with a deal if circumstances change.

For now, though, the key issue remains the player’s preference. As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer, Alvarez’s dream move has always been to Barcelona, and sources indicate that stance has not changed despite significant interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, Real Madrid made a surprise attempt to insert themselves into the equation earlier in the window, but even that failed to alter the attacker’s long-term ambitions. Arsenal are fully aware of the situation.

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TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have been assured they will be kept informed if and when Alvarez’s position softens regarding a move away from Spain’s Catalan giants as his preferred destination.

That assurance is one reason why Arsenal have refused to walk away from the race.

Sources indicate sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta continue to view Alvarez as a player capable of transforming Arsenal’s attack and elevating the club’s chances of competing for the biggest honours.

Importantly, Arsenal are also prepared to negotiate with Atletico should the opportunity arise.

TEAMtalk understands numerous players have been discussed during conversations between the clubs as different deal structures have been explored.

As we previously revealed, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have featured in discussions at various stages, as has Leandro Trossard, with Atletico known to admire several members of Arsenal’s attacking unit.

Sources have also revealed that Atletico would, in theory, be open to discussing Gyokeres as part of a wider arrangement.

The Swedish international is highly regarded by the Spanish club and has admirers within Atletico’s recruitment department.

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Arteta, Berta reluctant to let Gyokeres go

However, we understand that a scenario involving Gyokeres currently appears unlikely.

TEAMtalk understands both Arteta and Berta are huge admirers of Gyokeres and believe the striker still has significant room for development at the Emirates Stadium.

There is a strong belief internally that the Sweden international can improve considerably over the coming seasons and become one of the Premier League’s leading forwards.

As a result, Arsenal would be extremely reluctant to involve him in negotiations.

Paris Saint-Germain remain another club closely monitoring Alvarez’s future and, like Arsenal, have made it clear they would be interested if the player became genuinely available.

For now, though, all roads still lead back to Barcelona.

That reality is preventing Arsenal from advancing beyond exploratory discussions despite their willingness to strike a deal with Atletico.

Nevertheless, sources insist the Gunners remain very much in the picture.

Should Alvarez decide that his long-awaited move to Barcelona is no longer achievable, Arsenal are, we are told, best positioned to capitalise.

The groundwork has already been laid, dialogue with Atletico remains active and the willingness to do business is there on all sides.

The next move, however, rests with Alvarez.

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