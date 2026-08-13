Arsenal maintain Julian Alvarez contact as Simeone holds new Atletico Madrid meeting

Arsenal are maintaining close contact with Atletico Madrid and Julian Alvarez as the Argentina international’s future remains unresolved, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Alvarez has made clear he wants to leave Atletico and has not hidden his desire to join Barcelona, but the Spanish club remain completely opposed to selling him to the Catalan giants.

TEAMtalk understands Diego Simeone met with Alvarez after the striker returned to Madrid this week following an extended break after his World Cup campaign.

During that meeting, Alvarez reaffirmed his desire to leave Atletico, while Simeone made the club’s position equally clear: they do not want to sell him and any decision over his future will ultimately be handled by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

Gil Marin has been leading the situation from the club’s side and has remained firm that Atletico will not agree to a sale to Barcelona.

Barcelona have already tested that position with a €100million (£86m) offer, but TEAMtalk understands the proposal was dismissed out of hand.

Despite the impasse, Barcelona are pressing ahead with their plans. They are preparing to finalise Ferran Torres’ move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days, which would clear further room for them to pursue Alvarez.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are continuing to monitor events very closely.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s chief and a former Atletico executive, remains in contact with Gil Marin and has been speaking to him throughout the situation.

The Gunners’ approach is to remain close to developments and ensure they are in position to move quickly should Alvarez’s preferred Barcelona switch ultimately fail.

Arsenal long-term admirers of Julian Alvarez

Arsenal have long admired the 26-year-old and continue to view him as a major attacking option, but they also understand that Atletico’s resistance means the situation could remain complicated.

For now, Alvarez’s position has not changed, and Atletico’s stance has not changed either.

Barcelona want the player, Arsenal are staying attentive, and Atletico remain determined not to sell to the Catalan giants.

The coming days could prove crucial as Barcelona move to clear space in their squad and prepare their next move for Alvarez, while Arsenal continue to keep the lines of communication open with Atletico.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ‘will’ make a centre-back signing this summer and have two targets in mind.