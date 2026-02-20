Julian Alvarez is a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal are emerging as serious contenders to sign both Julian Alvarez and Leon Goretzka, with reports providing crucial updates on the duo.

Alvarez swapped Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in an £82million deal in August 2024. The Argentine striker wanted to get out of Erling Haaland’s shadow, something he has certainly achieved after notching 42 goals in 92 matches for Atleti.

However, Alvarez wants to win league titles and Champions Leagues, and he is concerned Atleti will not be able to match those ambitions. This has seen Alvarez consider a blockbuster move to Barcelona or the Premier League.

Goretzka, meanwhile, is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The two parties mutually decided to go their separate ways, with Bayern keen to overhaul their midfield and Goretzka seeking a different challenge.

Arsenal are firmly in the mix for both players, in what would be a dazzling double swoop.

According to German newspaper Bild, Goretzka is preparing to reject clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Atleti as he would prefer to move to the Premier League.

Leverkusen have made an approach to keep the midfielder in Germany, though they have been rocked by his preference. Leverkusen would also struggle to meet Goretzka’s wage demands.

We revealed on February 8 that Arsenal are in pole position to land the 31-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, though Arsenal are eyeing a repeat of Eberechi Eze’s transfer by beating their rivals to the deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side contacted Goretzka’s camp towards the end of the January window, and they will soon reopen talks as they look to forge an agreement.

Returning to Alvarez, it emerged on Thursday that Atleti have ‘presented’ an offer to the goalscorer as they try to tie him down to a new contract.

But the 26-year-old agreeing to fresh terms would be a surprise given his desire to secure a transfer.

Arsenal ‘financial power’ stuns Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona’s dream of signing Alvarez is in tatters due to his €100m (£87m / $118m) valuation.

Alvarez is far more likely to join Arsenal or Chelsea as they have the ‘financial power’ to pay such a price.

Sources confirmed to us on February 10 that Arsenal and Chelsea have held positive talks over Alvarez’s potential capture.

We understand his first choice is to join Barca, but they would have to sell numerous players to finance a deal, making the move extremely tricky.

Arsenal only signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer, but Alvarez would be an upgrade. The latter has already proven his ability to score goals in the Premier League, while he is also an all-rounder, with the ability to link-up play and set up his team-mates.

Arsenal: Eze decision; update on Bayern pursuit

Meanwhile, Arteta and Arsenal have reportedly reached a decision on Eze’s future at the Emirates.

Goretzka is not the only Bayern star Arsenal are tracking, as they also admire teenage sensation Lennart Karl.

But Bayern are accelerating talks over a double deal that would leave Arsenal and Liverpool empty-handed.