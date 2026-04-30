FIVE Arsenal sales to fund electrifying £130m Julian Alvarez deal

Ethan Nwaneri and Ben White are among five players Arsenal could offload this summer to help bring in new signings, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez a top target, as per reports.

Arsenal spent over £250million last summer to sign eight new players, including Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze. However, they are planning another big summer at the end of the current campaign, with a centre-forward, left winger and right-back all on their wanted list.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone recently confirmed Arsenal’s interest in making Alvarez their new No 9, despite the £64m outlay on Gyokeres last year.

Alvarez, like Gyokeres, scored a penalty on Wednesday night as the two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Telegraph have become the latest outlet to report on the Argentina star potentially completing a stunning move to Arsenal this summer.

They state that Arsenal hold long-standing interest in Alvarez and are preparing to make a new approach for him in the summer, having had an enquiry rebuffed last year.

But the Gunners will have to sanction multiple exits to sign the goalscorer without breaking financial rules.

Nwaneri, White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are the main candidates to leave the Emirates.

The report even mentions ‘uncertainty’ over the future of captain Martin Odegaard.

Nwaneri is currently on loan at Marseille, and Fabrizio Romano confirmed recently that Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund continue to hold ‘strong interest’ in the attacking midfielder.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with fellow youngster Lewis-Skelly, too.

The duo have very bright futures, but they would bring in ‘pure profit’ on Arsenal’s books if sold.

We revealed on March 26 that Arsenal have opened the door to White’s sale and shortlisted five possible replacements at right-back.

Striker Jesus has been given a £30m price tag amid interest from Italian and Brazilian clubs.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Jesus, Martinelli could make way for Alvarez

While Martinelli is rated at £50m and is being eyed by four major European clubs.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that Atleti value Alvarez at a whopping £130m and are desperate to keep him.

We understand that there might be scope for Arsenal to snare the 26-year-old for £102m. Mikel Arteta’s side are providing Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain with serious competition for his signature.

Barca are pushing hard to make Alvarez their new striker, but they will struggle to pay €100m (£87m), let alone £102-130m.

Our sources state that Arsenal are refusing to give up in the pursuit, even though Barca see themselves as frontrunners.

A sixth departure could take place at Arsenal, as Bayern Munich are keen on a star Arteta loves.