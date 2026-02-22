Arsenal getting ‘weekly’ Julian Alvarez updates as Atletico Madrid set deadline for £100m sale

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing Barcelona hard in the chase for Julian Alvarez, with both clubs receiving ‘weekly’ updates on the Atletico Madrid star’s situation.

Atletico have warned their forward that they will not allow his future to become a saga all summer, and have made it clear to his camp that he won’t be leaving cheaply – should he depart. Atletico are well aware that Alvarez is considering his future and is pushing for a summer move away from the Metropolitano Stadium, as we previously confirmed.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that a move to Barcelona is Alvarez’s preference, and whilst talks have taken place with Joan Laporta – who is fully expected to be re-elected as president in March – and sporting chief Deco, there is no guarantee they can put together a package to meet Atletico’s demands.

That is why Alvarez’s camp have continued talks with other parties, and Arsenal and Chelsea are very much at the front of the queue and being given ‘weekly’ updates.

As we can reveal, Atletico are somewhat accepting of Alvarez’s situation, but his exit will not be simple. They have told him that they will not let anything disrupt their whole summer, and want any deal done by August, should it happen at all.

If he is to leave, it will be for more than £100million; indeed, Atletico want a fee comparable to their club record sale – €120m from Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann in 2020.

A high-ranking intermediary involved in the operation, speaking to us on condition of anonymity, explained: “We all know Barca is Julian’s priority, but not to the point where he is saying a total no to everyone else. As it stands, if he does not stay in Spain, he is likely heading to London. It is widely known Arsenal and Chelsea love him, he is an elite player and an elite player with Premier League experience.”

We revealed on January 22 that Arsenal and Chelsea have both held discreet talks with intermediaries over a blockbuster potential move for Alvarez.

Sources state that the Argentina ace is increasingly dissatisfied at Atletico and is prioritising a switch to London if Barca cannot sign him.

We provided an update on the situation on January 30, confirming that Arsenal are preparing to accelerate their interest in Alvarez. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are two players who could be offered to Atletico to bring their £100m demands down.

Berta’s connections in the Spanish capital may help Arsenal to beat Chelsea to the signing. The sporting director worked at Atletico for 12 years before moving to the Emirates last summer.

