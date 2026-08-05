Arsenal and Barcelona are still battling for Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are preparing one final push to sign Julian Alvarez before Joan Laporta’s self-imposed August 10 deadline, but TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are ensuring they remain firmly in the picture for the Atletico Madrid superstar.

While the Catalan giants are stepping up their efforts to prise the Argentinian international away from the Metropolitano, Arsenal have continued to position themselves as the leading alternative should Barcelona’s pursuit ultimately collapse.

We understand Barcelona have dispatched their senior transfer team to Madrid in a bid to break the deadlock.

Catalan sources have confirmed sporting director Deco and his trusted lieutenant, head of scouting Joao Amaral, travelled to the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

The pair are due to meet Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, while also attempting to hold talks with Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil, who continues to oversee negotiations on behalf of the LaLiga club.

Barcelona’s opening offer, submitted in mid-July, was worth around €100million (£85.7m / $115.4m).

However, Atletico have remained unwavering in their stance.

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Barcelona preparing to launch €115m Julian Alvarez bid

Having already rejected a €150million (£128.6m / $173.1m) approach from rivals Real Madrid earlier this summer, sources insist Atletico have no intention of selling Alvarez and, even if their position were to soften, they have no desire to strengthen either Barcelona or Real.

TEAMtalk understands relations between the clubs have become increasingly strained.

Sources close to Atletico believe club CEO Gil has been left frustrated by Barcelona’s persistent attempts to engineer a deal despite repeated indications that Alvarez is not available.

Barcelona are now expected to increase their proposal to around €115million (£98.6m / $132.7m).

However, here is also a belief inside the Camp Nou hierarchy that any breakthrough will require Alvarez himself to push for the transfer.

The striker is due to report back for Atletico’s pre-season on August 10, although it remains unclear whether he will do so should negotiations continue.

Atletico, however, are preparing for every eventuality.

Sources state the club have no desire to engage with Barcelona and are ready to stand firm if necessary.

The situation is markedly different with Arsenal.

We understand Atletico remain willing to maintain dialogue with the Premier League champions, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, should circumstances change.

Arsenal, for their part, are making sure they remain front and centre.

Andrea Berta is Arsenal’s ace card

Sporting director Andrea Berta’s long-standing relationships within Atletico continue to prove invaluable, with the former Rojiblancos chief using those connections to ensure Arsenal are perfectly positioned if Alvarez ultimately decides he must leave Madrid.

Arsenal believe there remains a genuine opportunity, they know from talks Alvarez would consider a move to London, if a deal with Barcelona is off the table.

Their strategy is simple: if Barcelona’s pursuit falls apart and Alvarez insists on departing, Arsenal want to be first in line with a proposal that Atletico are prepared to seriously consider.

While Barcelona continue to dominate the headlines, we understand Arsenal have no intention of walking away from one of Mikel Arteta’s dream targets.

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