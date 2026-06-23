Journalist in huge Julian Alvarez to Arsenal reveal despite Barcelona ‘dream’

Julian Alvarez is actively pushing for a sensational transfer to Barcelona, but a senior journalist has explained why Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain could emerge as strong competitors.

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid in August 2024 when the Spanish giants paid Manchester City £82million for his services. The striker has since established himself as Atleti’s talisman, having managed 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 games.

Alvarez left City to step out of Erling Haaland’s shadow, but there were soon concerns Atleti might not be able to meet his demand for major trophies.

Those fears have been realised this summer, with an exit ramping up. Rivals Real Madrid have already had a €150million (£129m) bid rejected out of hand by Atleti, while Alvarez revealed on Monday that he wants to leave.

After Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria at the World Cup, he said: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

According to respected Argentine reporter Gaston Edul, who works for TyC Sports, the ‘dream’ Alvarez referred to in that bombshell interview is joining Barca.

The 26-year-old has mapped out Barca as his ideal next destination, as we confirmed on May 30. Were a move to the Camp Nou to happen, then Alvarez would succeed the legendary Robert Lewandowski up front.

But Edul added (via Barca Universal): “If Julian Alvarez does not go to Barcelona because of Atletico Madrid’s attitude, I believe Julian might accept another offer from another club (PSG or Arsenal).”

When Madrid made their offer for Alvarez, Atleti pointed to his colossal €500m (£431m, $600m) release clause.

Diego Simeone’s side are determined to keep their star attacker, and they especially do not want to sell to a LaLiga rival. This means they could give Barca similar treatment.

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Arsenal, PSG could get Julian Alvarez opportunity

In this scenario, Arsenal and PSG could emerge as serious contenders for Alvarez, as Atleti would be slightly more willing to let him join a club abroad.

We revealed on May 25 that Arsenal could make an ‘aggressive’ move for the goalscorer if Barca suffer any kind of setback in their own pursuit.

Alvarez knows Atleti chiefs are playing hardball, which is why he has gone public with his transfer request. He wants Atleti to consider offers worth far less than his exit clause.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided his information on Alvarez’s future. He said: “PSG tried, but Julian Alvarez said, ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“And also, Arsenal tried to make an approach to Atletico Madrid and to Julian Alvarez’s camp to understand the situation of Julian Alvarez, but the answer from the player was exactly the same – ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“So, this is what Julian told Arsenal and PSG.

“Now, it’s going to be important to see what happens.”

Arsenal have also been linked with a Premier League striker, but such a move would be far less appealing for the club’s fans.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger, too. They have reportedly ‘expressed interest’ in a Manchester City wide man.

Alternatively, Mikel Arteta’s side could hijack a Manchester United move.