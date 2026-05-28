Sensational £104m Arsenal ‘offer’ revealed amid shock new exit claim

Arsenal have already submitted a giant €120million (£104m) bid for Julian Alvarez, according to a report, while there have been surprise claims defender Piero Hincapie might leave Emirates Stadium.

Alvarez wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer as he is worried about their ability to win LaLiga and the Champions League. The striker plans to join a truly elite club who can lift regular silverware, with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea all showing strong interest in him.

Chelsea may have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, but Alvarez heading to Stamford Bridge is unlikely given the fact the Blues have failed to qualify for any European competition.

That leaves Arsenal, PSG and Barca as the Argentine’s main suitors.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque report that Arsenal submitted a ‘formal offer’ for Alvarez worth £104m during last summer’s Club World Cup.

It has been a ‘year of attempts’ for the player, as the report adds that PSG made an approach for him in January, while Barca previously offered €70m (£61m) plus Ferran Torres.

While our sources have not yet been able to verify whether Arsenal actually bid £104m for Alvarez last summer, we can confirm that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is set to launch an ‘aggressive’ move to win the race for the goalscorer.

We revealed on May 20 that Arsenal could offer one or two players to Atleti in an attempt to bring down their huge €150m (£130m) demands.

As things stand, Barca appear to be Arsenal’s biggest competition for the deal. Barca have already struck an €80m (£69m) agreement for Anthony Gordon and are poised to follow that up with a €100m (£87m) ‘official bid’ for Alvarez.

The latter has made Barca his preferred destination. However, it remains to be seen whether Barca will get closer to his £130m price tag, which might give Arsenal an opportunity.

While Alvarez is a candidate to improve Mikel Arteta’s title-winning squad, Hincapie has been linked with a shock exit.

Hincapie has played a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph, and we revealed on February 24 that Arsenal intend to activate their £45m option to sign the loanee outright.

However, the Daily Mail claim Barca are ‘weighing up an approach’ for Hincapie as they put their transfer plans into overdrive.

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Barcelona target ‘difficult’ Arsenal transfer

Barca ‘recognise it will be a difficult deal to pull off’ as the defender has already agreed a provisional five-year contract with Arsenal.

But Barca sporting director Deco is ready to ‘test the waters’ and try to convince Hincapie on a switch to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are on the hunt for a left-sided centre-back and have been seriously impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances this season.

Barca making their move would give Hincapie a huge decision to make. Arsenal could achieve great things under Arteta now they have ended the club’s long wait for a league title, though Barca are one of the most illustrious teams in the world and are often incredibly hard for players to turn down.

On a more positive note for Arsenal, we can reveal they are ‘confident’ about snaring an outstanding talent.