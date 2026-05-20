Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to go head-to-head with Arsenal for Julian Alvarez after Barcelona effectively pulled back from pursuing the Atletico Madrid star this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Alvarez has emerged as one of the most coveted forwards in world football following another outstanding campaign in Spain, but the striker is now seriously assessing his options amid growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Atletico Madrid remain determined to keep hold of the Argentine superstar, and sources indicate the club would be willing to offer him a hugely improved long-term contract in an attempt to fend off mounting interest.

However, Alvarez and those around him are actively considering their options this summer – particularly with a move to Barcelona now appearing highly unlikely in the immediate future.

Barcelona remain huge admirers of the World Cup winner, and Alvarez himself has long viewed the Nou Camp as a dream destination.

But TEAMtalk understands the Catalan giants simply do not currently possess the financial flexibility required to complete a package likely to exceed £100million.

Sources indicate Barcelona’s interest has not disappeared entirely, but any realistic move may now need to wait until 2027. That delay is not considered ideal by Alvarez’s camp, which comes as a significant boost to Arsenal and PSG.

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Arsenal considering spectacular swap deal for Alvarez

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, the striker’s representatives had already informed Barcelona they would not wait indefinitely throughout the summer for the Spanish giants to decide whether they could finance a deal.

With Barcelona now effectively sidelined from the immediate race, TEAMtalk can confirm Paris Saint-Germain are aggressively positioning themselves to try and land Alvarez ahead of Arsenal.

PSG are understood to view the Argentine as one of the elite-level attacking profiles capable of leading their next phase under their evolving sporting project.

Sources indicate discussions behind the scenes have intensified in recent weeks as the French champions explore possible structures capable of convincing Atletico Madrid to negotiate.

TEAMtalk can reveal Atletico would be open to considering player-plus-cash proposals and both Arsenal and PSG have already explored potential scenarios involving players moving in the opposite direction.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are open to discussing a deal involving Gabriel Martinelli and others as part of a package.

Meanwhile, PSG are understood to be evaluating whether Goncalo Ramos could be included in talks with Atletico as they attempt to gain an edge in negotiations.

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PSG won’t give up on Alvarez deal

Arsenal remain firmly in the race and continue to view Alvarez as one of the standout attacking options potentially available this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to add another elite forward capable of operating across multiple attacking positions and Alvarez’s versatility, pressing intensity and proven winning mentality are hugely admired internally.

However, PSG’s growing push is now viewed as a major development in the race.

TEAMtalk understands Alvarez has not yet made any final decision regarding his future, but with Barcelona retreating financially and both Arsenal and PSG pushing hard, the battle for one of world football’s premier forwards is on.

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