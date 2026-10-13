Arsenal learn cut-price new Julian Alvarez fee as Barcelona suffer blow

Arsenal have overtaken Barcelona in the pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with a report revealing the enticing fee he is now available for.

Barca and Real Madrid both had offers for Alvarez rejected by Atletico Madrid during the summer. Barca offered €100million (£84.5m), while Madrid proposed a €150m (£127m) deal.

In response, Atleti stated publicly that any interested club would have to meet the centre-forward’s mega €500m (£423m) exit clause. Privately, however, Atleti were willing to sell if a bid worth around €200m (£169m) came in.

Alvarez confirmed at the World Cup that he was looking to leave Atleti to join a European giant capable of competing for league titles and the Champions League, with Barca understood to be his No 1 choice.

But Atleti succeeded in keeping Alvarez, and he received a savage response from the club’s fans upon his return from the World Cup.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Argentina ace was frustrated with how his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, tried to negotiate his transfer.

Alvarez has therefore parted ways with Hidalgo and is expected to link up with Javier Pastore, who represents fellow Argentina star Enzo Fernandez.

This represents a major blow for Barca, as their ‘direct contact’ for the deal was Hidalgo.

The report adds that Alvarez’s disappointing start to the campaign has seen his price tag drop from €200m/£169m to €120m/£101m.

Given the massive fees currently being paid for top players, £101m for Alvarez could end up being a great piece of business.

We revealed on October 7 that Alvarez has completed a U-turn over his future and is now seriously considering a stunning move to Arsenal.

Our sources state that Arsenal are preparing to make a new approach for the 26-year-old goalscorer in January.

We understand Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke or Ethan Nwaneri could be offered to Atleti to bring down Alvarez’s price even further.

Sport also report that Gyokeres could be sent to Atleti to help Arsenal snare Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez changes agent amid Arsenal pursuit

This update comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that the player is ‘working on’ changing his agent.

With regards to Gyokeres, Juventus are showing interest in the Swedish striker.

The Italian media report that Juve want to sign Gyokeres on loan with an option to buy, whereas Arsenal want a permanent deal worth £60m.

Teddy Sheringham blasted Gyokeres recently by saying: “It shocks me that he’s still playing like a kid.

“I don’t think he has understood what it means to be an attacking player and what he has to do.

“There are different ways to play striker, but he needs to be told to hold onto the ball when it comes to him.

“He does some things well, but constantly gives the ball away, and when you are 28 years old, you should have learned this a long time ago.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal Arsenal are progressing on three new contracts.