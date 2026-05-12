Paris Saint-Germain are intensifying their pursuit of Julian Alvarez and are now battling both Barcelona and Arsenal for the Atletico Madrid superstar, TEAMtalk understands.

The European champions are increasingly serious about landing the Argentina international after Luis Enrique personally gave his approval for the move to PSG’s hierarchy.

TEAMtalk understands Enrique has made no secret of his admiration for Alvarez and has directly communicated to the club’s senior leadership that he believes the 26-year-old would be an ideal addition to his evolving forward line.

That endorsement has significantly strengthened PSG’s interest, and the French giants are now firmly positioned among the leading contenders for his signature.

Barcelona remain desperate to bring Alvarez to Camp Nou, and sources state the striker has long viewed the Catalan club as his preferred destination. Indeed, Alvarez’s camp have never hidden that Barca would be his first-choice move if circumstances allowed.

However, Atletico Madrid’s demands are creating major complications. TEAMtalk understands Atletico would want around £100million to sanction a sale – a figure currently beyond Barcelona’s financial comfort zone despite their admiration for the player.

Barca have also been informed clearly that if they cannot structure a viable proposal quickly, the situation risks accelerating beyond their control as rival clubs push aggressively to secure a deal.

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Arsenal won’t give up on Julian Alvarez

That has opened the door for both Arsenal and PSG. Arsenal have made their position crystal clear during talks.

As previously revealed, the Gunners are fully prepared to create space within Mikel Arteta’s squad and are willing to match both Atletico’s valuation and the financial package Alvarez would command.

The North London club view the Argentine as a transformational signing capable of elevating their attack to another level, but PSG are equally determined.

Sources indicate the Parisian giants are ready to meet Alvarez’s demands and believe their current project, under Enrique, is becoming increasingly attractive to elite-level talent.

PSG are also actively preparing for potential changes in their forward line this summer. As TEAMtalk revealed previously, Bradley Barcola’s representatives are currently assessing options amid growing interest from elsewhere.

We can also confirm that Goncalo Ramos is increasingly likely to leave the Parc des Princes, which would create both the squad space and financial flexibility needed to pursue a blockbuster move for Alvarez.

Internally, PSG believe Alvarez’s versatility, intensity and elite-level movement would fit perfectly into Enrique’s tactical system.

Atletico Madrid, for their part, would still be open to extending Alvarez’s current contract. However, TEAMtalk understands the Spanish club were informed earlier this season that the striker was open to leaving the capital if the right opportunity emerged.

That possibility is now becoming increasingly realistic and while Barcelona remain emotionally appealing to the player, the growing financial power and decisiveness being shown by Arsenal and PSG could ultimately prove decisive.

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