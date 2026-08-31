Arsenal are refusing to give up on a deal for Julian Alvarez

Arsenal remain attentive to Julian Alvarez’s situation at Atletico Madrid and are actively doing work to make a potential move to London easier for the Argentine and his sizeable entourage, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners remain open to bringing the 26-year-old to the Emirates and are working behind the scenes to ensure they can make the move as attractive and straightforward as possible.

Sources understand that Alvarez would, in theory, be willing to move to London, but is keen to ensure he can relocate with members of his extended family, who have been living with him out in the leafy suburbs of the Spanish capital.

That creates additional logistical considerations, including visas and accommodation, but Arsenal are fully aware of those demands and have made it clear they would facilitate the move to the extent they believe necessary to convince Alvarez to join.

As we revealed last week, Arsenal have been working hard to ensure they are in a position to make a deal happen should the opportunity arise, with Alvarez’s camp open to the possibility of moving to the Emirates.

We can also confirm that discussions have included the possibility of a future Barcelona clause being incorporated into any potential Arsenal agreement.

Alvarez has maintained throughout the summer that his preference is to leave Atletico and join Barcelona.

However, Atletico have been unequivocal that a move to the Nou Camp is not an option, with the club’s board issuing a statement last week reiterating their position.

Barcelona have since agreed a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, but TEAMtalk understands the Catalan club have nevertheless made it clear to Alvarez that they could return for him in 2027…

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Whether that promise will be enough to satisfy the Argentine remains to be seen.

For now, Arsenal represent the major alternative should Alvarez decide that leaving Atletico this summer is more important than waiting for Barcelona.

As it stands, the 26-year-old, who has scored 49 times in 107 appearances for the Rojiblancos since a €95m (£81.8m, $112m) move from Manchester City in summer 2024, is frustrated by Atleti’s refusal to let him leave, having made it clear earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the Metropolitano after two seasons with the club.

As a result, tensions between the player and the club have been high ever since.

Alvarez missed three days of Atletico training last week but returned to the squad on Sunday, with the Spanish club maintaining that they want to reintegrate him fully should he remain at the Metropolitano beyond Tuesday’s deadline.

However, regardless of what happens, Atletico have made it clear that, under no circumstances would they allow Alvarez make his dream move to Barca, issuing a cast-iron statement on the player earlier this month.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal remain very attentive to developments and continue to work on the practicalities of a potential move that could yet become the biggest of the summer window and a new British record deal to boot.

The Gunners know Alvarez’s preference has been Barcelona, but with Atletico refusing to sell him to their Spanish rivals, Arsenal are positioning themselves as the most credible alternative and could yet secure the eye-catching deal with hours remaining in the window.

Meanwhile, Alvarez’s hair-brained scheme to escape Atletico and join Barcelona has been branded ‘stupid’, and the player labelled an ‘idiot’.