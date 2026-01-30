Arsenal are preparing to escalate their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, TEAMtalk understands with sources indicating the Gunners are willing to include first‑team players in a potential summer that could help them steal a march on several European rivals.

We revealed earlier this month that Arsenal had registered their interest after intermediaries connected with Alvarez’s camp discreetly informed select clubs of his possible availability. That situation has now developed, with senior figures at the Emirates discussing the Argentine’s future.

Alvarez is understood to be increasingly frustrated with life at the Metropolitano, a shift that has alerted a number of top clubs. Barcelona remains his preferred destination and their admiration is long‑standing, but their ongoing financial issues mean there is no guarantee they can assemble a package that would satisfy Atletico.

Paris Saint‑Germain and Chelsea have also been approached by intermediaries, with Alvarez believed to have a narrow shortlist of clubs he would consider should he push for a move.

Arsenal, as we confirmed, have been among those contacted, and sporting chief Andrea Berta — who originally brought Alvarez to Atletico — is fully aware of the player’s situation.

Sources have told us that the Gunners have watched Alvarez in person within the last two weeks, reaffirming their long‑standing interest. His name has been discussed internally, with the club exploring what it would take to bring him to North London.

Financially, Arsenal would have few issues putting together a competitive offer. But we can reveal the club are prepared to go further. Intermediaries have been active, and we understand that two Arsenal attackers — Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli — have been mentioned as potential makeweights in a deal for Alvarez.

Both Brazilians have been linked with exits over the past 18 months and have previously appeared on Atletico’s radar. While Arsenal are not actively pushing either player out, sources indicate the club would be open to their departures in 2026, and the possibility of including one in a package for Alvarez has been discussed.

Arsenal’s willingness to offer established stars could give them a crucial edge in a race involving some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Atletico are bracing for a summer of difficult decisions, and Alvarez’s future is now firmly at the centre of those discussions.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Arsenal news: Midfielder exit; shock Musiala talks

Arsenal and Ajax are in talks for the transfer of a midfielder who only changed clubs last summer, according to a report.

Finally, Arsenal are in talks over bringing Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala to the Emirates Stadium, according to a German source, who has also revealed the ‘dream’ club for the youngster.

Finally, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly plotting to secure a stunning raid on Real Madrid for one of the club’s top young talents, who is reputed to be unhappy at false promises given by new Bernabeu chief Alvaro Arbeloa.