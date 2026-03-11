Arsenal are looking to bring in free agent Germany stars Julian Brandt and Leon Goretzka

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans are beginning to take shape and TEAMtalk understands the club are preparing offers for two of the most attractive free agents on the market – German internationals Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the North London club are increasingly confident about their strategy heading into the next transfer window, with sporting director Andrea Berta overseeing what has already been an impressive opening period in charge.

Berta has enjoyed a strong first nine months at Arsenal, with one of his standout achievements being securing the long-term futures of two of the club’s most important players in Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Now the focus is firmly shifting towards strengthening the squad ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk revealed back in February that Arsenal had opened talks with the representatives of Goretzka after the midfielder confirmed he would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of his contract.

Similarly, we also confirmed earlier this week that Brandt’s camp had been in contact with a number of leading Premier League clubs – including Arsenal – as the Borussia Dortmund playmaker assesses his next move.

High-ranking sources at the Emirates have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are ready to put formal offers on the table for both players as they look to add experience and quality to the core of their squad. The fact they are aged 31 and 29 respectively is seen as a positive given what they can bring to the squad…

Revealed: Why Arsenal want to sign free agent stars

The club believe the duo’s experience at the top level of European football, combined with their availability on free transfers, makes them particularly appealing targets as Arsenal continue building a squad that could be regarded as one of the best in Europe.

Landing both players without a transfer fee could also have a major knock-on effect on Arsenal’s wider recruitment strategy. Sources indicate that securing Goretzka and Brandt on free transfers would allow the club to channel significant funds into a landmark signing on the left wing – a position the recruitment team are continuing to work hard to strengthen ahead of the summer window.

A source close to the situation told TEAMtalk: “Goretzka and Brandt are proven quality on free transfers and fit the system and team. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Should Arsenal succeed in landing both players, it would represent a significant boost to the spine of the squad as they aim to strengthen their midfield depth and attacking creativity.

With regards Brandt, it emerged earlier this week that he had rejected a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen, with TEAMtalk informed that the player was next keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Latest Arsenal news: Freiburg star eyed; unlikely €130m striker link

In other Arsenal transfer news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Tuesday that Johan Manzambi, the 20-year-old Swiss international midfielder, has also emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners.

However, the north London side are far from alone in tracking the impressive 20-year-old SC Freiburg star, with two other Premier League rivals also on his trail.

Elsewhere, an Arsenal transfer agreed only this year has already turned sour, with the player struggling to make an impact and amid growing claims he could be moved on at the end of the season.

And finally, ambitious reports claim Arteta wants to bring a €130m-rated striker to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, though TEAMTalk can explain why Viktor Gyokeres need not worry about his future.

