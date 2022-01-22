Jurgen Klopp laid the first foundation towards a future Liverpool deal with Arsenal when promising Gabriel Martinelli will have a “proper career”.

Klopp has seen first hand how quickly Arsenal’s Brazilian forward is developing this season. The 20-year-old has forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting elevens in recent months, and played 90 minutes in each leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clashes between the Reds and Gunners.

While Arsenal failed to get on the scoresheet in either tie, Martinelli caught the eye on both nights.

Martinelli has operated primarily on the left wing for Arsenal and is most dangerous when cutting inside onto his stronger right foot. Conceivably, he could be viewed as a direct successor to Sadio Mane in the future, though there is no indication a transfer is on the cards at present.

When reflecting on Liverpool’s semi-final victory, Klopp waxed lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back provided both assists for Diogo Jota’s goals, but it was his defensive effort against the ultra-threatening Martinelli that pleased Klopp the most.

When speaking about his creator-in-chief, Klopp laid the groundwork for a future Martinelli approach when guaranteeing he’s destined for big things.

“We will talk about [Martinelli] in the future” – Klopp

“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent, who is a right-back and is that decisive and influential and all these kinds of things,” said Klopp (via the Metro).

“I heard again last night on the bus on the way home. The television is on and you hear people talking. And I really don’t like always when they mention, ‘yes, his defending, defensively he’s not that good, but offensively he’s better’.

“I thought he did outstandingly well defensively last night. Little Martinelli, we will talk about this player in the future, I can promise.

“If he is without major injuries he will have a proper career. So it’s really good what Trent did there against him.

“He kept him busy defensively, and where he showed up, the package of Trent is insane.

“It’s not that he delivers every day. So there are still departments where can improve and he has to improve and we will work on them. I will not stop telling him, But yeah the package is really interesting I have to say.

“I am not sure what it means [for him] in history, there is still 15 years or whatever time to play and to create and to score and to learn and improve.

“But the last five years were a good start in a career I would say.”

Newcastle ramp up Arsenal transfer talks

Meanwhile, Newcastle are hoping to sign an Arsenal player in January after reportedly holding two rounds of talks with him, although interest also comes from Spain.

Newcastle are attempting to sign Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno, according to 90Min. Their interest first became apparent on Thursday and there is now an update.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg states two rounds of talks have been held between Newcastle and Leno.

The Magpies want to take him on loan until the end of the season. His move could then become permanent if relegation is avoided. Leno is keen to make the switch this winter as he eyes regular game time. However, it is unlikely as Mikel Arteta needs a backup for Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle have told the German they definitely want to land him this summer, should a deal be impossible over the next 10 days.

However, they are not the only club in for Leno. Plettenburg claims two Spanish teams have made ‘enquiries’ over the 29-year-old’s availability.

