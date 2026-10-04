Jurrien Timber reveals injury latest as Arsenal team-mate ruled out for weeks

Jurrien Timber knows he must be careful in his return from injury

Jurrien Timber has revealed how he’s planning against suffering a “setback” as an Arsenal team-mate has been ruled out for weeks with injury.

Timber has played only 105 minutes for the Gunners this season. An injury kept him out of pre-season and the Dutchman is being eased back to action.

He is, though, currently on international duty, and after playing 10 minutes against Serbia, he started against Greece, featuring for 78 minutes.

In the same game, Arsenal team-mate Christos Tzolis was hooked early in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Timber is aware he can’t go too hard too early – having dropped back to the bench – or he might not be able to play the part he wants for the Gunners or the Netherlands.

He said: “I have to be very smart about the steps we take. Otherwise, I’ll suffer a setback, and I don’t want that.

“I want to play every game and take part in every training session.

“However, the physios advise me on what is best for me. So, I need to listen to them carefully.”

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Christos Tzolis injury length revealed

After the aforementioned injury Tzolis sustained for Greece against the Netherlands, he went back to his home nation for scans, before returning to London so Arsenal could do more tests.

Reports in the Greek media suggest the winger’s time on the sidelines will not be too long.

Indeed, it’s believed he’ll only miss two to three weeks.

The longer end of that would see him miss the Gunners’ next Premier League match against Leeds, on October 10, as well as Champions League ties against Lille and Bayern Munich, and one more league game, against Nottingham Forest.

Things could have been worse, as Greece’s manager Ivan Jovanovic revealed the winger didn’t want to come off and had to be told, despite knowing he had picked up an injury.

He could quite easily have done himself more damage had he not been taken off.