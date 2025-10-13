Former Manchester United assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen, has advised Mikel Arteta to sign the brother of an in-form Arsenal star, while also naming the Premier League icon whose game Viktor Gyokeres reminds him of.

The Gunners return to Premier League action this weekend top of the table and look to kick on from their record of five wins in seven games at the start of the new campaign. Next up for Arteta and Co. is the testing trip across the capital to Fulham, while a tasty-looking Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid comes before another London derby – this time against Oliver Glasner’s high-flying Crystal Palace.

After a hefty summer recruitment drive, many believe Arsenal now boast the strongest squad in the Premier League and that Arteta’s side will have no excuses if they fail to go one step further than the successive runners-up places they have managed over the last three campaigns.

One player whose form at Arsenal this season has made him an indispensable member of Arteta’s side, with Jurrien Timber now one of the first names on the teamsheet and one of the next big-name stars in line to earn a lucrative new deal at Emirates Stadium.

Off the back of Jurrien’s fine form, Meulensteen believes Arsenal could further benefit from signing his twin brother, Quinten, whose form in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord suggests he could bring the “grit” Arsenal need.

“Jurrien Timber will be key if Arsenal do win the title,” Meulensteen said.

“He’s a competitor. He’s versatile. He can play in different positions.”

Meulensteen added: “Obviously, his brother is playing at Feyenoord, he is a very good player as well who Arsenal could keep an eye on.

“They’re good and I like Jurrien. He brings this bit of grit that Arsenal need, and on top of that, he’s obviously a very, very good player.”

Arsenal star Gyokeres compared to Premier League icon

Timber’s fine form at Arsenal should be applauded. He has made the right-back position his own this season, keeping the likes of Ben White benched, while also showing his versatility by covering at left-back and at centre-half in the past.

The fact that he has scored twice in nine games this season, showing his aerial threat despite only being 5ft 10, is a bonus.

Pinning him down to a new deal makes a lot of sense, and we understand that Timber’s new deal will see his weekly wages rise from £90,000 to approximately £200,000.

As a result, it’s easy to see why the signing of his twin, Quinten, who is a key player at Feyenoord, and having helped the club win two major honours, including the 2024 Eredivisie title under Arne Slot, could be a player the Gunners will look to monitor with regards a future deal.

Meanwhile, one of Arsenal’s biggest signings of the summer was Gyokeres and the Swede has started the season with three goals in seven Premier League appearances so far.

While promising much more to come, Meulensteen insists there are comparisons in Gyokeres’ game and that of Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 games for the club.

“Viktor Gyokeres is physical and direct, it’s good for him to get on the scoresheet again,’ Meulensteen added.

“He quickly established himself at Sporting after leaving Brighton, and it’s good that he’s now doing that at Arsenal, a club playing attacking football.

“He should get plenty of opportunities and needs to convert them.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy was an out-and-out goal machine, living only to score goals if given service. In that respect, I can see similarities in Gyokeres.

“However, is he as ruthlessly goal-scoring as Ruud was? Those are big shoes to fill, as that was Ruud’s biggest quality, and Gyokeres still has to prove that.

“But he’s off to a good start with a few goals. We’ll see how he looks in six months, he might get on a run and score every week, who knows?’

