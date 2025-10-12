Virgil van Dijk applauds £34m Arsenal defender ‘in top form’ as grand £200,000-a-week Andrea Berta plan vindicated

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has praised Jurrien Timber after playing with him for the Netherlands against Finland, as Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta’s plan to award the Gunners star with a new and improved deal looks very smart at the moment.

Timber, who was linked with a move to Liverpool back in 2023 before he moved to Arsenal from Ajax for an initial £34million (€39m, $45.4m), was deployed in central defence by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Finland at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

It was the second successive match for the Netherlands that Timber had played alongside Van Dijk in central defence and had kept a clean sheet.

The Dutch beat Malta 4-0 at the Ta’Qali National Stadium on Thursday evening and beat Finland by the same scoreline on Sunday.

After the game against Finland, Liverpool star Van Dijk, one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, raved about Timber.

The Liverpool defender noted about Timber, as quoted in Voetbal Primeur: “He’s in top form.

“I think if you’re with the Dutch national team now and you look at the central defenders, there’s quite a bit of competition.

“That’s only a good thing; you have to push each other. It’s pure enjoyment.”

Koeman added about Timber: “He covers well, is calm on the ball, and dares to dribble. Those are certainly plus points.”

Voetbal Primeur praised Timber in their Player Ratings and noted: ‘If he continues to perform at Arsenal, a starting spot at the World Cup is within reach.’

Timber’s performance for the Netherlands during the international break vindicates Arsenal’s plan for a new contract for him.

The defender has been playing as a right-back for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals and giving two assists in nine appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal are close to finalising a new contract with Timber.

TEAMtalk understands that Timber’s new deal will see his weekly wages rise from £90,000 to approximately £200,000.

Timber, who has put his injury issues behind him, is only 24 years of age now, and his ability to play as a right-back and as a centre-back is a boon for club and country.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back in 2026, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Van Dijk and Koeman’s praise for Timber shows that he would slot perfectly into the Liverpool defence, but, unfortunately for the Reds, Arsenal will not sell them their star player.

READ NEXT 🔴⚪ £27m Arsenal star heading for SHOCK exit after ‘pay rise’ as journalist reveals Andrea Berta plans for TWO midfielders

Latest Arsenal news: Real Madrid blow, Man Utd hijack plan

In other Arsenal news, Berta has suffered a blow in their pursuit of a Real Madrid gem, with Los Blancos planning to hand him a new contract.

Berta, though, did manage to sign a top midfielder for Arsenal before Real Madrid made their move, with Los Blancos now being hammered in the Spanish media for their failure to get him.

And finally, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd tried to hijack an Arsenal transfer deal in the summer of 2025.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?