Juventus gunning to sign £45m Arsenal star on loan as unique ‘opportunity’ is explored

Juventus are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Gabriel Jesus and his situation at Arsenal, with the Italian club keen to strike a loan deal according to reports.

It’s no secret that Arsenal will be in the market for a new number nine in the summer and as a result, the long-term future of Jesus is currently up in the air.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian from Man City back in 2022 for a reported £45m fee. Since joining Mikel Arteta’s side, the Brazilian has scored 19 goals in 62 games.

Of course, Jesus brings much more to the table than just goals. Indeed, it was his slick footwork which led to Leandro Trossard’s equaliser against Bayern Munich.

However, as his goalscoring instincts have been continually called out, it’s no surprise that Arsenal are going to be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres continues to be a player of interest for Arsenal and it’s no surprise to see why. Across all competitions this season, he’s scored 36 goals which is more than Jesus has managed in his entire Arsenal career.

Likewise, Brentford’s Ivan Toney is also being eyed up by the Gunners and is seen as someone who would offer a greater goal threat than Jesus.

READ MORE: Five top-class strikers Arsenal could target this summer – from £17m to £100m superstars

Juventus eyeing loan opportunity

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are ‘monitoring’ the situation with Jesus at Arsenal. The report states that Jesus ‘intends to honour his contract’ at Arsenal which is valid until 2027, although ‘he could also leave on loan’.

With this in mind, Juventus are said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old as they look to ‘seize the potential opportunity’ in the summer.

While it’s clear that Arsenal will go in search of a new striker in the upcoming window, Jesus is still determined to fight for his place in Arteta’s side.

“They already know if they want to [sign a striker] or not,” Jesus told reporters when discussing his role at the club.

“Maybe this question is not for me but for them. My job is to try to work, train hard, improve what I have to improve and help Arsenal win games and after win trophies.

“The speculation will always be there, not only here but every club. People want to decide who the club wants to sign. This is not just happening at Arsenal but a lot of clubs.”

There’s no doubt that Jesus can be frustrating to watch at times, but his link-up play and energy off the ball cannot be underestimated. Even if Arsenal do sign another forward, they could still get plenty of use out of the Brazilian.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets