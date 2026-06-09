Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who is an Arsenal target

Arsenal want to bring Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed the chances of the Gunners being able to strike a deal with Juventus.

Although Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are aware of the need to strengthen the current squad.

TEAMtalk has long reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

The north London club are also keen on reinforcing their left wing, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli the two recognised senior options for that role at the moment.

However, both players could be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Besiktas, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on Trossard.

Bayern Munich have taken a shine to Martinelli, who is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz for the left-wing role under Arteta.

The report has claimed that Arsenal have ‘made an enquiry’ about the Turkey international.

Yildiz played predominately as a left-winger for Juventus in the 2025/26 campaign and scored 11 goals in 47 matches in all competitions, while also adding 10 assists to his name.

The 21-year-old is rated highly, with former Manchester United and Italy international forward Giuseppe Rossi telling TuttoMercatoWeb on October 1: “A super Yildiz.

“The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

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Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz ‘not for sale’

The Athletic has also revealed Juventus’s response to Arsenal’s enquiry for Yildiz.

The Italian club may not be playing in the Champions League next season, but they have no intention whatsoever of selling the Turkish star.

Arsenal were reportedly ‘informed in no uncertain terms that Yildiz was not for sale’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Juventus will not sell Yildiz this summer.

Romano posted on X at 9:15am on June 9: “No chances for Kenan Yildiz exit this summer.

“Never been a topic as Juventus closed doors already months ago.

“New deal signed in February, key player and staying even without UCL. “

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