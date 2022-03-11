Juventus could be trying to disrupt the transfer plans of Arsenal again after reviving a previous interest in Thomas Partey, according to reports coming out of Turin.

Arsenal were beaten to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus in January. There have since been reports that the Italians could try to tempt Alexandre Lacazette away from the Emirates Stadium to be his backup.

Now, Juve could be seeking to deprive Arsenal further. According to Tuttosport – an Italian paper based in Juventus’ home city of Turin – the Serie A side are interested in signing Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. By his own admission, it has taken him some time to get his Premier League career off the ground.

But things have been getting better for Partey recently, prompting praise from his manager Mikel Arteta. Naturally, he would therefore not want to lose the 28-year-old.

Arsenal are facing a midfield rebuild in the summer. Mohamed Elneny will likely leave as a free agent, while they will have to make a decision about Ainsley Maitland-Niles after an underwhelming loan spell with Roma.

Granit Xhaka continues to attract interest from the same Serie A side Maitland-Niles is temporarily at, even if he has insisted only he will decide when to leave.

It means the only midfielders Arteta can firm up plans around are Albert Sambi Lokonga and Partey. But now, even the latter’s future is in doubt.

Tuttosport write that Juventus, who are looking to evolve their own midfield, have placed Partey back on their shortlist of potential targets.

The Old Lady looked at Partey while he was still an Atletico player. He came up against them in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 editions of the Champions League. But Arsenal activated his €50m release clause to beat them to his signing.

Thomas Partey part of double Juventus rebuild?

According to the report, Partey’s value has depreciated slightly since then. Now, Arsenal would be setting a minimum asking price of €40m if they are to face offers. The fact he is under contract until 2025 strengthens their hand.

Juventus may be discouraged in that regard, but are still keeping tabs on the situation. Their interest in Partey is secondary to that in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

They have asked the former Swansea flop’s entourage to keep them informed of his future developments. After reviving his career and becoming a Ligue 1 titlist, he will be looking for a new challenge in the summer.

AC Milan have identified him as a major target. Arsenal themselves have been linked (although not in Tuttosport‘s report). But Juventus could act on a long-term interest and then partner him with Partey.

In an ideal world, the Bianconeri could take both. But if the price tag proves prohibitive, Arsenal may be able to keep Partey away from their clutches.

Coincidentally, one of the midfielders who may have to make way from Juventus, Arthur Melo, was linked with Arsenal in January. Only time will tell if there could be knock-on effects in that regard.

