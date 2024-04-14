Juventus ready to swoop in for Arteta signing that Arsenal have ‘lost patience’ with

Juventus have rekindled their interest in Thomas Partey as Arsenal have reportedly ‘lost patience’ with the 30-year-old midfielder.

The long-term future of Partey has been up in the air for quite some time. Mikel Arteta brought him to north London in 2020 and his overall spell in the Premier League has been somewhat mixed.

When fully fit, the Ghanaian international has the ability to be one of the best holding midfielders in the league, although his injury record has been a huge point of frustration.

Since arriving at Arsenal in 2020, the 30-year-old has missed a total of 72 matches through various injuries. He’s spent the majority of this season on the sidelines, having only made 10 appearances across all competitions.

With Arsenal seemingly eyeing up a move for Martin Zubimendi, the coast could be clear for Partey to move on at the end of the season.

It’s no secret that Juventus have been admirers of Partey for some time and according to reports in Spain, Arsenal are willing to sell him for just €15m (£12.85m).

This is considerably less than the £45m that Arsenal originally spent on him in 2020. However, his advancing age and injury record will have contributed to his dwindling price tag.

The report claims that Arsenal have ‘lost patience’ with the midfielder and Juventus are among the clubs who are interested in signing him.

Arteta confirms Partey stance

While there has been plenty of talk surrounding Partey’s long-term future, Arteta has been quick to dismiss any of the exit rumours surrounding the 30-year-old.

“He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him,” Arteta told reporters.

When asked about a potential contract extension, Arteta added: “He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him.”

Partey himself often speaks about how much he enjoys playing for Arsenal, but there can be no denying that a move this summer is a real possibility.

With his contract in north London set to expire in 2025, the upcoming transfer window could be the last proper chance that Arsenal get to recoup some money for him.

“My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field,” Partey told reporters when discussing his future.

“I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.

“I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

