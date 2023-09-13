Juventus shortlist Arsenal midfielder as Massimiliano Allegri hatches plan to replace Paul Pogba

Juventus have shortlisted an Arsenal midfielder as they search the market for a potential Paul Pogba replacement in January.

It’s no secret that Juventus will be in the market for a new midfielder come January. Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a drug test found elevated levels of testosterone in his system.

Since returning to Juventus last summer, Pogba has struggled to get himself fit. The midfielder only featured in six league matches last season and his Juventus career could now be over.

The Italian side have started the new campaign well, with seven points from a possible nine, but they will have been rocked by Pogba’s suspension.

As Massimiliano Allegri won’t want to be left short of options in midfield, the club have already started to put together a shortlist of potential Pogba replacements.

As reported by Get Italian Football News, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is on their shortlist. The Arsenal midfielder had been linked with an exit in the summer, but Mikel Arteta fought to keep him around.

Partey had offers from Saudi Arabia, but Arteta was quick to close the speculation down as he told reporters: “Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure.”

Partey could be tempted by Juventus

There’s no doubt that Arteta still values Partey, although the club could look to move him on next year as they continue to seek out a younger alternative.

Indeed, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been identified as a potential long-term replacement for Partey.

Arteta’s preferred midfield trio of late has consisted of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Partey has still been in and around the first team but has instead been playing as an inverted right-back.

The 30-year-old has started three of Arsenal’s four Premier League matches so far, but he missed the game against Man Utd due to injury.

It’s no secret that Partey has struggled with injuries since arriving in North London and the midfielder is set to be sidelined until after the October international break.

Considering his current deal with the Gunners expires in 2025, Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on the midfielder while Juventus are interested.

The tempo of Italian football could suit Partey and the 30-year-old would be given the chance to play in midfield again, instead of right-back.

Juventus will continue to monitor the midfielder’s injury status and they will no doubt have alternative targets in mind ahead of the January window.

