Kai Havertz has ‘certainly’ won Arsenal doubters over as Redknapp explains why matchwinner is ‘so influential’

Kai Havertz scored the winner for Arsenal against Brentford on Saturday evening and his form will have convinced fans who questioned his arrival in the first place, according to Jamie Redknapp.

Havertz rose highest to head in the winner for Arsenal against Brentford, putting them top of the Premier League before title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City face off on Sunday.

It was the fourth consecutive Premier League match in which Havertz has scored. He has also contributed two assists in that same timeframe.

For context, Havertz has scored as many goals in his last four league appearances for Arsenal as he did in the previous 23 since his summer move from Chelsea.

When Arsenal took Havertz across London, some wondered whether he would fit in for them after struggling for consistency at Chelsea. His high price tag was a major point of concern for some.

But he is coming into form at a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s season and it means his critics will be quiet now, according to Redknapp.

The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports: “You sometimes need a moment from a player and when Kai Havertz signed, I know a lot of Arsenal fans would have probably questioned it. Is he the answer?

“He had to really turn it around, win over the fans. It isn’t always easy. But he’s certainly done that right now with important goals.

“The winner today is huge for the team, a fantastic header and his all-round game right now and the way that Arsenal are playing, he’s so influential in how they do it.

“It was a huge, huge moment for the club.”

Kai Havertz hails ‘massive win’

Havertz himself understood the significance, telling Sky: “Massive win for us. These points were so important for us and you could see that in the second half.

“We didn’t play our best in the first half but it’s even better to win it this way.

“It’s always nice to have three points in the bag. We talked a lot about this in the dressing room.

“We want to focus on ourselves because we cannot change what the other teams are doing. We go into the other competition in the week and hopefully it’s a good night for us.”

Despite Havertz’s influence on the result, Brentford boss Thomas Frank argued he could have been sent off for a second yellow card due to a dive before his winner.

Frank said: “I actually don’t think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored. It was a clear dive. Maybe it is difficult for the ref but the linesman should have seen it.”

