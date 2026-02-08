Arsenal are in talks to convince Kai Havertz to sign a new contract and stop a potential move to Bayern Munich, according to a report.

Havertz has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Chelsea for £65million (€74.8m, $88.5m). The 26-year-old forward has scored 31 goals and given 15 assists in 94 appearances for the north London outfit so far in his career and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2028.

The Germany international has only just returned to action from injury, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been effusive in his praise of the forward, saying that “he offers something very different to the team”.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich have taken a shine to Havertz and want to sign the former Chelsea star in the summer of 2026.

The defending Bundesliga champions have ‘identified Kai Havertz as the star signing needed to boost their European competitiveness next season’, according to the report in the Spanish media outlet, which is often very speculative and must be treated with caution.

Havertz is said to be ‘tailor-made’ for Bayern manager Vincent Kompany’s system at the Allianz Arena.

However, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are planning to extend Havertz’s current contract and stop him from leaving in the summer of 2026.

The report has claimed that ‘negotiations are ongoing over a new contract’ for the German, who can play as a centre-forward, false nine or attacking midfielder.

‘Talks’ over a one-year extension to Havertz’s current deal are reported to be ‘moving in a positive direction’.

Havertz has made seven appearances for Arsenal so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Bayern Munich raid, Sandro Tonali future

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Bayern Munich star who will leave the German club at the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

Graeme Bailey has also reported Sandro Tonali’s potential next destination, as Arsenal plan to raid Newcastle United for the Italy international midfielder in the summer of 2026.

And finally, Barcelona are said to be keen on an Arsenal winger as a potential replacement for Raphinha.