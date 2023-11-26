Kai Havertz refusing to get carried away with Arsenal heroics despite silencing critics – for now

Kai Havertz is refusing to get carried away with his first Arsenal goal from open play or the Gunners’ rise to the top of the Premier League.

Germany midfielder Havertz climbed off the bench to score a last-minute winner at Brentford on Saturday evening, nodding home at the far post to earn the north London side big three points.

It was only his second goal since joining Arsenal from Chelsea for £65million in the summer, and his first since netting a penalty in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

And although it might go a little way to silencing the critics who believe the Gunners paid well over the odds for his services, Havertz is refusing to get carried away.

He told the club’s official website: “I think most important is always the team and to have the three points is very good for me as well, personally.

“I worked quite hard to get these moments again and I got it so I’m very, very happy.

“We came to win and it’s a very good feeling to go home with three points.”

The 1-0 victory in west London lifted Arsenal to the top of the table for the first time this season, as they took advantage of the 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool earlier in the day.

“It’s always good to be up top but you have to look game by game and there are still so many games to play, such a long season,” Havertz added.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, win the games and then see at the end what’s going to happen.”

Ferdinand hails Arsenal steel

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes this could be the moment that ignites Havertz’s time at Arsenal.

“This could be the catalyst to the next stage of his career,” he said. “That is why they bought him – to score big goals in big moments. Arsenal fans have questioned him but he needed that. The team needed that.”

Ferdinand also believes Arsenal’s togetherness and organisation could play a key role in their title challange this time around.

Mikel Arteta’s men have only conceded 10 goals, which is the best defensive record in the Premier League.

“They have a resilience about them,” Ferdinand added. “There is a togetherness and steeliness and they enjoy the hard work. They have players who are stepping up.”

Next up for the Gunners is a Champions League home clash with Lens on Wednesday evening.

