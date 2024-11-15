Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has revealed the teammate who regularly tries to embarrass goalkeeper David Raya on a regular basis in training.

The Spanish stopper won the Golden Glove last season and Raya has carried his excellent form into the current campaign, although the Gunners’ title push has not quite gone to plan so far after a recent wobble.

However, Raya’s presence and standing as one of the best keepers in the league does not stop Arsenal players trying to put him in his place every now and again at London Colney.

And Havertz claims that winger Leandro Trossard often tries to leave Raya red-faced in training by scoring chipped finishes and attempting to nutmeg the goalkeeper.

“When it comes to training, does he take it even further? Does he dribble it out?” Havertz was asked about Raya by an interviewer for the Premier League. “No, in training you train how you play, we try to do the simple stuff right, and that’s what he (David Raya) does.

“So you don’t get many players trying to get one over him, some cheeky lobs or some nutmeg finishes. People try to do it, but not a lot of times.

“Who do you think is the most likely to do it?” The host asked, to which Havertz replied: “Trossard, he does it sometimes”.

Trossard the Arsenal showman but not the best trainer

Havertz added that the £27m signing is a bit of a showman but is far from being the best trainer at the club.

Indeed, Gunners midfielder Declan Rice recently named Gabriel Jesus as the winner of that particular award.

“I think it’s either Gabriel Jesus or Odegaard, one of them two, they are just so good at football,” Rice said.

“Probably Jesus but Odegaard is there as well, they’re both just so good. The stuff they do with the ball is unbelievable. To see it, it’s so good.”

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday November 23 when they host high-flying Nottingham Forest at The Emirates in the Premier League.

