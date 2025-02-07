Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the attributes of the Borussia Dortmund winger that have impressed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as the Spanish media reveals that the north London club tried to sign a Barcelona forward in the January transfer window.

Adeyemi has been on the books of Dortmund since 2022 and has established himself as one of the best young players in the Bundesliga. Blessed with the ability to play in a number of positions in attack and frightening speed, the 23-year-old has been deployed mainly as a right winger this season, with head coach Niko Kovac occasionally using him on the left and down the middle as a centre-forward.

Liverpool and Napoli were linked with Adeyemi in the January transfer window, but no move materialised, and it has now emerged that Arsenal are the favourites to sign the youngster in the summer of 2025.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are “the most likely candidates” to sign the German star.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hugely impressed with Adeyemi’s “speed, balance and goalscoring ability”, and believes that he would be a perfect fit for his team.

Adeyemi, who has scored 90 goals and given 58 assists in 248 appearances so far in his career, himself would find the prospect of playing in the Premier League for a London club very attractive.

Dortmund could ask for a “considerable amount” for the winger, which Arsenal would be willing to pay to get the deal done.

Fichajes has added that Adeyemi is looking forward to “the possibility of taking a leap forward in his career and competing in one of the most demanding championships in the world”.

Arsenal wanted Ferran Torres in January

Arsenal’s desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window following the injury to Gabriel Jesus has been well documented.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that the Gunners were keen on former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

According to Marca, Arsenal have had always had Torres in their sights and thought of signing him.

However, Barcelona were adamant in their stance that Torres would not go anywhere.

Marca has noted that Tottenham also considered an offer for the Spanish forward, while AC Milan and Napoli’s advances were turned down by Barcelona.

Latest Arsenal news: William Saliba bid, Harry Kane stance

Arsenal are in danger of losing William Saliba at the end of the season.

A report in France has claimed that Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for Saliba in the summer transfer window.

The defending Spanish and European champions want to sign a new centre-back and have identified the France international as “an absolute priority”.

While Arsenal do not plan to sell Saliba, Madrid are planning to make an offer that would make him the world’s most expensive defender.

There were rumours in the January transfer window that Los Blancos had already got in touch with the defender’s entourage over a potential summer move.

Arsenal were keen on signing a striker in the January transfer window and made a bid for Ollie Watkins.

However, Aston Villa turned down the Gunners’ advances, and in the end, the north London club did not manage to get a new frontman.

Arsenal will be looking to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, but one player who will not move to the Emirates Stadium is Harry Kane.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that the Gunners will sign the Bayern Munich star, but a report has claimed that Kane will not switch to the Emirates.

Tottenham and Arsenal are bitter north London rivals, and having played for Spurs, Kane does not want to turn out for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to miss out on the signing Jamal Musiala, who has now decided to sign a new contract with Bayern.

Arsenal have reportedly been looking at the attacking midfielder since the end of last summer, and after initially hesitating on signing a new contract, the youngster has now made up his mind to stay at the Allianz Arena for the long term.

STATS: Karim Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund