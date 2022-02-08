Arsenal are ‘keeping an attentive eye’ on a Liverpool midfield target with a view to signing him this summer, according to a report.

The Gunners had a quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings, while several players left the Emirates. The most notable departure was that of former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The centre-forward has joined Barcelona on a deal lasting until 2025 after Arsenal struck an agreement to let him leave.

Aubameyang made his La Liga debut in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal could be set for a huge summer thanks to their lack of expenditure in January, plus the savings they will make off Aubameyang’s wages.

With this in mind, they are reportedly rivalling Liverpool for the capture of a top-class Bundesliga star.

French outlet RMC Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, claim Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘keeping an attentive eye’ on Christopher Nkunku.

Transfer target enjoying stunning form

The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder is having an unbelievable campaign. So far he has hit 18 goals, plus 13 assists, during 30 matches in all competitions.

That includes league strikes against Mainz, Stuttgart and Bayern Munich since the turn of the new year.

He also bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League back in September. But Nkunku somehow ended up on the losing side as Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 6-3 winners.

Arsenal have long held an interest in Nkunku, and RMC Sport state that they continue to do so ahead of this summer.

But Liverpool are also aware of the Frenchman’s blistering form. As per a report from the Liverpool Echo on Monday, the Reds are monitoring his displays before potentially launching a bid.

That could set up an exciting transfer race as the two Premier League sides fight it out for Nkunku’s signature.

RB Leipzig have sold plenty of their most valuable stars in recent years, such as Timo Werner and Ibrahima Konate. But they are still putting up a fight to keep Nkunku in the Bundesliga.

During an interview with Sky Germany, sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff said: “He will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player.

“In football nothing is ever certain, but that’s our plan.

“They [Nkunku, Dani Olmo and Andre Silva] are very important pillars, who can and should continue to develop with us.”

Arsenal set William Saliba transfer stance

Arsenal have reportedly maintained their stance that William Saliba will not leave Arsenal for good in the summer, amid fresh Real Madrid interest.

Central defender Saliba is impressing while on loan at Marseille. In fact, he has missed only one Ligue 1 match, otherwise playing every minute in the top flight.

As such, Defensa Central has claimed that Saliba’s performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti identified the France Under-21 international as a potential target. However, Defensa Central adds that Arteta is standing firm over the player, who the report claims is worth €24million (£20million).

The report states that Arteta is clear that Saliba ‘will stay’ after the end of the season.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed as far back as October that Arsenal have given the player assurances over his future.

