Arsenal ‘ready’ to launch ‘assault’ for ‘complete player’ compared to Alessandro Del Piero

Arsenal are ready to make a move for a Juventus star, according to the Italian media, as his national team manager and Fabio Capello compare the Gunners target to Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero.

It was a very busy 2025 summer for Arsenal, as sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta made eight new signings to enhance their squad in an effort to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season.

Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke were the attacking players that Arsenal signed, but it seems that the north London club want more.

According to Bianconera News, Arsenal are among the clubs that are interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The headline has claimed that clubs from the Premier League are ready for an ‘assault on the Turkish talent’, with the report claiming that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have ‘knocked on the door’ of the 20-year-old Turkey international, who has operated mainly as a left-winger and second striker in his career so far but has also featured as a right-winger and in attacking midfield.

Yildiz has scored two goals and given four assists in five matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season, while in the 2024/25 campaign, the youngster scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 52 appearances.

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella has raved about Yildiz and has compared him to Juventus and Italy legend Del Piero, describing him as “a complete player”.

Montella told Radio Anch’io Lo Sport: Yildiz is very young, ambitious and eager to improve.

“He is a complete player who broke into the national team even before becoming fully established at Juventus. His qualities were obvious from the start.

“Playing as a number 10 at 19 is not easy. This year, I see him more consistent and fully aware of his abilities. With his characteristics, he is very close to Alessandro Del Piero.”

According to Bianconera News, Chelsea and Man Utd have long had Yildiz on their radar, and now Arsenal are ‘ready to sound out the player’s entourage for a future transfer’.

Juventus, though, do not want to sell the attacker and are working on a contract extension, with Yildiz himself ‘focused’ on stay at the Italian giants ‘for the long haul’.

What Fabio Capello has said about Kenan Yildiz

Montella is not the only footballing figure who has compared Yildiz to Del Piero, with Fabio Capello also drawing the same conclusion, having worked with the Italian legend.

The former Juventus and England head coach wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport last week: “For what he does when he plays, for the position he takes up and where he performs best.

“With the Turk, in some way, you can see Del Piero on the pitch again, even if, of course, we are talking about a different period and a different context.

“Alex had great qualities, including dribbling ability, but for example, he didn’t have the speed that Yildiz has, with and without the ball. They have the same shooting ability, even from outside the box.

“Charisma is a quality they have in common.

“Del Piero had so much of it, he always did. Yildiz is just starting out, but he’s already showing that he has plenty as well. That’s what allows him to stand out for both club and country.

“When it comes to creativity, they’re on par, but it must be said that creativity is essential, but not enough. It must be matched with quality as well. We all know what Del Piero achieved in his career. Yildiz has only just begun.

“We shouldn’t underestimate another trait they share: they can both strike with either foot. Being two-footed, in Del Piero’s football and in today’s game, is an added value that only players with that little something extra possess.

“Del Piero also had great vision, whereas Yildiz, at the moment, seems more inclined towards dribbling and sometimes tends to play more in an individual and personalised way.

“These are different times and different teams, but the ‘Juventinity’ is another of those virtues they both embody. Today’s Juve have in Yildiz a symbolic player.”

