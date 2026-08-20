Arsenal have made fresh enquiries about Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, while TEAMtalk can also reveal that the name of Gabriel Martinelli has come up in Turin as the two clubs assess potential possibilities.

Yildiz is a long-standing Arsenal target and we understand the Gunners have again made contact with the player’s camp to assess his situation.

Arsenal have been informed that a move to The Emirates would appeal to Yildiz, but the 21-year-old only signed a new long-term contract with Juventus earlier this year, making any deal extremely difficult.

Juventus’ position is equally clear – they regard Yildiz as untouchable this window, and with only two weeks remaining before the transfer deadline, Arsenal face a major challenge to convince the Serie A giants to consider a sale.

Arsenal’s recruitment department view Yildiz in a similar bracket to Morgan Rogers, who they wanted earlier this summer before he ultimately joined Chelsea.

The Gunners remain determined to add a new left-sided attacking option and have already missed out on several leading targets, including Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande.

Yildiz remains on their list, but the current circumstances make him one of the more difficult options to progress.

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However, TEAMtalk understands Juventus have an interest in Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, two players Arsenal are prepared to move on this summer.

That could potentially provide a route into negotiations over Yildiz.

Should Juventus show genuine intent to sign Martinelli and/or Jesus, we understand there is a possibility the two clubs could explore a broader deal that includes Yildiz.

For now, though, that remains hypothetical and Juventus continue to insist Yildiz is not for sale.

Arsenal are therefore continuing to work through their alternative options on the left side, but their fresh enquiry underlines the level of interest they retain in the Turkey international.

The Gunners get the defence of their Premier League title underway on Friday evening when they host newly-promoted Coventry City to Emirates Stadium.