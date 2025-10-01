Arsenal get Kenan Yildiz news from Fabrizio Romano – it’s REALLY bad

Arsenal have received bad news in their pursuit of Kenan Yildiz, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing Juventus’ plan regarding the Turkish gem, with another source detailing whether the Gunners have the chance to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

Yildiz is one of the best young players in the world and has been on fire for Juventus this season. The Turkey international has been deployed as a second striker and has scored two goals and given four assists in six matches in all competitions for Juventus, drawing the attention of Arsenal, among other clubs.

Bianconera News reported on September 20 that Arsenal are among the clubs keen on Yildiz, with Manchester United and Chelsea also said to have ‘knocked on the door’ of the 20-year-old.

A Spanish report backed that claim, adding that Arsenal have ‘begun preliminary talks’ with the agent of Yildiz.

Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the situation, with the Italian transfer guru revealing that Juventus do not plan to sell Yildiz and want to hand him a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in Italian, as relayed by TuttoJuve: “I believe that, with his contract expiring in 2029, it’s more of a pressing issue than a matter of urgency – because it’s already a very long contract – but above all, Juve’s desire to give Yildiz what he deserves financially, also to get ahead of the transfer window a little.

“Sometimes renewals are made because they have to be done in terms of timing, so there’s an urgency to renew contracts to avoid surprises.

“In this case, I believe Juve wants to avoid finding themselves in a situation where Yildiz could receive a very large offer from abroad and say, ‘OK, but my salary is low, I’d rather go somewhere else.’

“Yildiz has shown great affection for Juventus so far, not only with his performances but also during the summer.

“If Yildiz had wanted to move to the Premier League, I assure you he could have done so at the start of the transfer window.

“Chelsea have always been very interested, and the Premier League’s interest remains because Yildiz is a fantastic player, so it’s normal to see the attention of the big clubs.

“But Juventus, as I said, is working on a renewal and is optimistic; they want to reach a solution as soon as possible to ward off any other temptation for a champion like Kenan Yildiz.”

READ NEXT 🔴⚪The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player as Saliba signs new long-term deal

Kenan Yildiz is the last player Juventus would sell

Transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, has also noted Arsenal’s interest in Yildiz, and, like Romano, he, too, has said that Juventus do not plan to sell the winger anytime soon.

Yildiz has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and has established himself in the first team.

The 20-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, has scored 18 goals and given 15 assists in 50 appearances for Juventus so far in his career.

Bailey told Arsenal Insider: “Yildiz is a player that Arsenal are well aware of and like, similar to Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Nico Paz, et cetera.

“However, Yildiz is seen as Juventus’ key player; they love him, he loves them, and I am told he would be the last player they considered selling.

“There is no approach from Arsenal, but he is on the radar, and he does play that left-sided role that they are looking at. One to keep an eye on, but no sign that Yildiz is looking to move.”

Latest Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta sack, William Saliba reaction

Meanwhile, a Gunners legend has claimed that Arsenal could sack Mikel Arteta as the manager and has outlined the reasons why.

After tying down William Saliba to a new contract, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is planning another deal that will be even bigger.

And staying on the subject of Saliba, Real Madrid fans react to the defender signing a new deal with Arsenal, and the comments make for an amusing read.

POLL: Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?