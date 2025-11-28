Arsenal contact Jorge Mendes about signing €90m ‘wizard’ as ‘expression of interest’ revealed in future ‘Ballon d’Or winner’

Arsenal have taken a huge step in their quest to bring Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium by making contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to the Italian media, as TEAMtalk reveals Juventus’ stance on selling the Turkey international.

Yildiz has emerged as one of the finest young players in Europe, with his performances for Juventus and Turkey drawing attention from a number of clubs, including Arsenal. The attacker has scored three goals and given five assists in 16 appearances for Juventus so far this season, while in the 2024/25 campaign, Yildiz scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 52 matches in all competitions.

The 20-year-old is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029, with the two parties in talks over a new deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 5 that Arsenal are among the clubs keen on signing Yildiz should the opportunity come up.

We also understand that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on a 2026 deal for the Juventus star.

La Repubblica has brought an update on Yildiz’s situation, with the Italian publication reporting that Arsenal have already been in contact over a potential transfer.

While Yildiz’s father represents the youngster, super-agent Jorge Mendes ‘has the authority to receive expressions of interest from Premier League clubs, starting with Arsenal’.

According to the report, which has described Yildiz as ‘the wizard who bewitches matches’, the Turkey international is on €1.5million (£1.3m, $1.7m) per year at the moment and wants a new deal worth €6m (£5.2m, $7m) per season.

The Gunners, who are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, seem to have made their first move for Yildiz.

While Arsenal have an abundance of attacking talent, a move for Yildiz does not come as a surprise at all, given that he is a generational talent and has been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or one day.

Former Man Utd forward Giuseppe Rossi told TuttoMercatoWeb about Yildiz on October 1: “A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

What Juventus want to do with Kenan Yildiz amid Arsenal interest – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Juventus are keen on keeping Yildiz.

Chelsea are determined to sign the forward in 2026 after seeing an offer of €70m (£61.6m / $81.2m) for Yildiz turned down in the summer of 2025.

Juventus want at least €90m (£79.2m / $104.4m) for Yildiz, but their top priority is to convince the youngster to put pen to paper on a new deal and extend his stay.

While it is unlikely that Juventus will sell one of their prized assets in the middle of the season, if the Italian giants are unable to strike an agreement with Yildiz by the end of the campaign, then a 2026 summer departure could be on the cards.

