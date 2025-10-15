Amid Arsenal ‘concrete offer’ claim, €90m star ‘shining brightly, just like his name’

Juventus and Turkey star Kenan Yildiz, who is on Arsenal's radar

Kenan Yildiz further justified Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta’s interest in him by scoring yet again for Turkey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as the Juventus star goes from strength to strength and draws praise from the great Zinedine Zidane as well.

Despite Arsenal making eight major signings in the summer of 2025, including that of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, the Gunners are keen on securing the services of Yildiz. The Juventus star is a versatile player who can play anywhere in attack and has been deployed as a second striker for the Bianconeri so far this season.

Radio Radio in Italy recently reported that Arsenal are so keen on Yildiz that they are ready to make a ‘‘concrete offer’ to Juventus.

Juventus value Yildiz at €80-90million (up to £78m, $104.5m), and Arsenal are willing to ‘offer’ €50m (£43.4m, $58m) and Gabriel Jesus to the Serie A giants.

This came after claims in Bianconera News that Arsenal have taken a shine to Yildiz.

Yildiz scored two goals for Turkey in their 6-1 hammering of Bulgaria at Stadion Vasil Levski in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Juventus star followed that up by scoring the first goal for Turkey in a 4-1 victory over Georgia at Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadyumu on Tuesday evening.

Yildiz, who was deployed on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation for Turkey, was praised by the Turkish press.

While Sabah hailed Yildiz for his ‘magnificent goal’, Fanatik noted that the Juventus ace ‘is shining brightly, just like his name’.

‘Yildiz’ in Turkish means ‘star’, and the Arsenal target is certainly shining, having also scored two goals and given four assists in eight matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s praise for Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz playing as a left-winger for Turkey shows that he does have a place in the Arsenal team, should the Gunners be able to sign him.

There are doubts over the future of Leandro Trossard, while Gabriel Martinelli is not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

The Turkish ace is only 20 now, and his versatility would be a boon for Arsenal, although Juventus are planning to hand Yildiz a new contract, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Yildiz has already been hailed by the likes of Fabio Capello and Alessandro Del Piero, and now Real Madrid and Juventus legend Zinedine Zidane has raved about him.

Zidane told La Gazzetta dello Sport about Yildiz: “Yildiz is doing great. He entertains me.

“Whenever he touches the ball, you can see he enjoys the game. He’s got goals in his feet and a great shot. If I met him, I’d tell him to stay on this track.”

